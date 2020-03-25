The master of fine arts degree at UCLA is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News & World Report in the publication’s 2020 list of best art schools.

U.S. News & World Report took into consideration two M.F.A. programs at the UCLA School of the Arts and Architecture housed within the departments of art and design media arts. The M.F.A. degree in art normally requires two to three years of residency, while the M.F.A. degree in design media arts usually takes two years. Both culminate in a graduate exhibition.

“The arts are a vital part of UCLA’s role in the community,” said Brett Steele, dean of the UCLA School of the Arts and Architecture. “For more than 100 years, UCLA has served as a thriving cultural commons and creative laboratory where the arts are studied, exhibited, researched and performed. We’re pleased to be acknowledged as the nation’s leader in graduate fine arts education.”

The UCLA graduate fine arts programs have consistently been ranked among the top programs in the country by U.S. News. Last year UCLA was tied for second place with Virginia Commonwealth University.

UCLA’s graduate-level arts programs also placed highly for specific concentrations, earning a No. 2 spot for photography, sculpture (tie), and time-based media/new media. UCLA placed at No. 8 in painting/drawing.

Headed by a faculty of internationally recognized artists and complemented by a roster of distinguished visiting lecturers, the departments of art and design media arts at UCLA are committed to professional art training within the context of a leading liberal arts university.

The programs attract gifted and motivated students who are drawn to not only the outstanding creative faculty and the university's resources but also the program, which encourages them to develop as individual artists at one of the world's leading art centers. The result is a distinguished list of graduates who have made significant contributions in their field.

U.S. News rankings are compiled based on surveys with deans and other top academics at 227 master of fine arts programs in art and design.