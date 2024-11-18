Key takeaways The grant from the California State Transportation Agency will support the transition of UCLA’s BruinBus fleet to 100% electric and service expansion and will fund California’s first electric road charging system — all in time for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The wireless charging roadway project follows the deployment of the nation’s first public electric vehicle-charging roadway in Detroit, Michigan, which launched in November 2023.

UCLA’s charging technology could set an example that advances transit electrification and efficiency across California’s transportation infrastructure.

UCLA Events and Transportation has received significant funding from the California State Transportation Agency’s Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program. A $19.85 million grant received in collaboration with CALSTART — a nonprofit dedicated to accelerating clean transportation — and wireless charging provider Electreon will enable UCLA’s BruinBus fleet to transition to 100% electric, expand service, and fund California’s first in-road electric charging system, all in time for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.



“This transformative grant will significantly enhance our transportation network, providing a cleaner, more efficient BruinBus fleet that aligns with our commitment to sustainability and innovation,” said Tony Lucas, executive director of UCLA Events and Transportation, noting that reducing greenhouse gas emissions and increasing transportation access are key priorities.



BruinBus routes link major student residential neighborhoods, the Westwood Village commercial district, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, academic buildings and many other university facilities. BruinBus routes also connect passengers to seven other transit agencies. The grant will be used to expand UCLA’s current fleet of five all-electric buses and an all-electric passenger van by adding another eight all-electric buses.



In addition, funds will be used to build a new transit hub between the UCLA bus depot and the planned UCLA/Westwood station. This hub, set to open in 2028, will connect directly to L.A. Metro’s D Line light rail extension. The extension will bring riders within two-thirds of a mile from the UCLA campus and be the first-ever direct rail connection from downtown Los Angeles to Beverly Hills, Century City and Westwood.



“The new transit hub and extension will be a game-changer for connectivity in Westwood,” said Clinton Bench, director of UCLA Fleet and Transit. “It will make it easier for everyone to travel between UCLA and key destinations throughout Los Angeles, especially as the city prepares to host the Olympics, thereby fostering a more integrated and accessible urban landscape."

This grant will also support California’s first electric road system. Inductive charging coils will be installed below the road along transit routes on Charles E. Young Dr., roughly between the Westwood Plaza intersection and Murphy Hall, allowing for the wireless charging of electric passenger shuttles and heavy-duty buses while the vehicle drives. Additionally, static wireless charging will be deployed at passenger pick-up and drop-off locations and transit depots, including the new UCLA transit hub, to charge while vehicles are stopped. This mixed-use approach to wireless charging will allow UCLA to reap the environmental benefits of an expanded electrified fleet while minimizing vehicle downtime for charging and minimizing the size and weight of the vehicle’s battery.

“By integrating advanced charging technology into the UCLA transit system, we are setting a precedent for the entire state,” said Jared Schnader, CALSTART senior director and bus initiative lead. “If adopted widely, this innovation could revolutionize transit electrification, enhancing efficiency and sustainability across California’s transportation infrastructure."

Stefan Tongur, Electreon’s vice president of business development, said this project follows the successful deployment of the nation’s first public EV-charging roadway in Detroit, Michigan, which launched in November 2023.

“The world needs innovative, scalable solutions with transformative impact to advance electrification, and this project demonstrates California's commitment to a more sustainable, efficient and accessible future,” Tongur said. “Electreon is proud to be working with UCLA and CALSTART to bring our advanced EV charging technology to the region’s transit system, ushering in an increasingly electric future for all.”