UCLA administrators today decided to continue to offer instruction remotely through the end of spring quarter. This decision was made to reduce population density on campus, which public health officials have repeatedly stated is the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Students who can return home are encouraged to do so, and to take all of their personal items, if possible, from their university-owned housing with them.

UCLA Housing and Residential Life will be following up with students who live in university-owned housing with more specific information. Students with concerns or questions, should email uclahousing@housing.ucla.edu.

Because remote learning will continue through spring quarter, all faculty and students are asked to familiarize themselves with remote technology, such as Zoom, during spring break.

Campus remains open. To protect health and safety, UCLA is placing more hand sanitizer stations and surface wipes across campus, increasing the frequency of cleanings, modifying dining operations and frequently updating the campus community. Libraries, computer labs, ASUCLA operations and UCLA offices remain open, also.

For students in disciplines involving labs, performance arts and courses with specialized equipment, more specific information will be shared in the coming days. Also, students on the semester system and/or in clinical programs will receive additional information from their schools/departments.

The email informing the UCLA campus community contained a detailed FAQ for students as well as updates for staff and faculty.

For more information, visit UCLA’s COVID-19 information page.