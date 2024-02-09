UCLA football head coach Chip Kelly announced today that he is departing UCLA after six seasons in Westwood.

Kelly's teams went 35-34 during his six-year tenure as head coach at UCLA. The Bruins earned a bowl berth in each of his final three seasons, winning the LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk in 2023. The 2023 team went 8-5, making Kelly the fourth head coach in program history to win eight or more games in three straight seasons. UCLA averaged 503.6 yards of total offense per game in 2022, setting a program record. Six Bruins were selected in the NFL draft following the 2021 campaign, and 16 in all have had their names called.



“I want to sincerely thank Chip for his service to UCLA Football and our student-athletes across the past six seasons and wish the best to him and his wife Jill moving forward,” said Martin Jarmond, UCLA's Alice and Nahum Lainer Family Director of Athletics.

A national search for the next head coach has already begun.



“It is imperative that we support our student-athletes and put them in the best position to succeed,” Jarmond said. “UCLA is a special place, and we are confident we will find a leader for our football program who develops young men on and off the field and embodies our True Bruin Values.”

Read Martin Jarmond’s letter on the UCLA Athletics site.