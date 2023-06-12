Each member of the UCLA class of 2023 has earned the right to celebrate this season. And each has traveled a unique journey to reach the milestone of commencement.

To honor those journeys — the challenges our students have overcome, the talents they have contributed and the inspiration they will continue to provide for all of us — we are pleased to spotlight a small number of the 14,000-plus Bruins who will receive their degrees this week and who are poised to launch into the next chapter of their lives. Their stories, representing undergraduates and graduate students from across the entire campus, reflect the qualities that help set UCLA apart as a world-class public research university.

Please join us in honoring UCLA’s class of 2023. This page will be updated regularly through June 16.

He found that he had something unique to offer Playing first base requires a lot of concentration — which can be difficult when you’ve just heard life-changing news. That’s what happened to Drew Nishikawa during one eventful high school baseball game in 2019. Sofia McMaster Drew Nishikawa “My parents had checked my email and were texting me during the game, saying, ‘Oh my God, you just got into UCLA!’” he said. The news was especially meaningful to Nishikawa because his journey to UCLA came with some unique challenges. Born with Poland syndrome, which left him with a smaller right hand and a missing right pectoral muscle, the right-handed Nishikawa had to grow up adjusting to life as a lefty. Although he adapted and even became a talented baseball player, he was also diagnosed with dyslexia, which made timed tests particularly challenging. “I always had this idea that I would need to go to a smaller private school because I have a disability and learning took more time and effort for me,” he said. “Plus, I knew how hard UCLA can be in general. But once I got in, I knew I wanted to go — how could I turn down a place like this?” Read more about Drew Nishikawa on UCLA Newsroom.

Fulfilling a family tradition but blazing her own trail If you had to describe Morolake Omoya’s UCLA journey in just two words, you might choose “risks” and “firsts.” UCLA Samueli School of Engineering Rolake Omoya In March, she successfully defended her doctoral dissertation, becoming the first Black student to receive bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in civil and environmental engineering from the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering. For Omoya, who goes by Rolake (pronounced raw-lah-keh), a career in science and technology is practically a family tradition. But she was the first member of her family to study outside of Nigeria. In 2012, she took a big risk when she moved nearly 8,000 miles away to pursue a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering at UCLA. “I wanted to blaze my own trail and study in the country I believed offered the best tertiary education at the time, so I applied to the top engineering and civil engineering schools in the United States,” she said. Read more about Rolake Omoya on UCLA Newsroom.

‘To be the person I’ve always wanted for myself, for others’ Raised in the Bay Area in a family devoted to education and community engagement, Antwan Adams committed early on to public service. While still in high school, he volunteered at philanthropic organizations and shelters for the unhoused, and he secured internships with local elected officials. Brooklyn Bush Antwan Adams At the same time, he found himself magnetically drawn to the world of broadcast journalism — he calls Anderson Cooper one of his idols — and started to hone his strengths as a communicator and storyteller. At UCLA, Adams has put all of his skills to work as chair of internal affairs in the office of the president of the Undergraduate Students Association Council, sharing students’ perspectives with campus leadership. The role gave him the chance to help advance a wide range of initiatives, including those related to environmental sustainability — one area of particular importance to him. “It’s rewarding to be working toward the goals that I and many of my student government associates have in place for all Bruins, especially for students of color, women, disabled persons and LGBTQ+-identifying people,” he said. “Being in an executive position where I can advocate for my peers, enact transformative, long-lasting change and make an impact is all that I could ever hope to do with my time here at UCLA.” Read more about Antwan Adams on UCLA Newsroom.