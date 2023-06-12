Each member of the UCLA class of 2023 has earned the right to celebrate this season. And each has traveled a unique journey to reach the milestone of commencement.
To honor those journeys — the challenges our students have overcome, the talents they have contributed and the inspiration they will continue to provide for all of us — we are pleased to spotlight a small number of the 14,000-plus Bruins who will receive their degrees this week and who are poised to launch into the next chapter of their lives. Their stories, representing undergraduates and graduate students from across the entire campus, reflect the qualities that help set UCLA apart as a world-class public research university.
Please join us in honoring UCLA’s class of 2023. This page will be updated regularly through June 16.
He found that he had something unique to offer
Playing first base requires a lot of concentration — which can be difficult when you’ve just heard life-changing news. That’s what happened to Drew Nishikawa during one eventful high school baseball game in 2019.
“My parents had checked my email and were texting me during the game, saying, ‘Oh my God, you just got into UCLA!’” he said.
The news was especially meaningful to Nishikawa because his journey to UCLA came with some unique challenges. Born with Poland syndrome, which left him with a smaller right hand and a missing right pectoral muscle, the right-handed Nishikawa had to grow up adjusting to life as a lefty. Although he adapted and even became a talented baseball player, he was also diagnosed with dyslexia, which made timed tests particularly challenging.
“I always had this idea that I would need to go to a smaller private school because I have a disability and learning took more time and effort for me,” he said. “Plus, I knew how hard UCLA can be in general. But once I got in, I knew I wanted to go — how could I turn down a place like this?”
Fulfilling a family tradition but blazing her own trail
If you had to describe Morolake Omoya’s UCLA journey in just two words, you might choose “risks” and “firsts.”
In March, she successfully defended her doctoral dissertation, becoming the first Black student to receive bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in civil and environmental engineering from the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering.
For Omoya, who goes by Rolake (pronounced raw-lah-keh), a career in science and technology is practically a family tradition. But she was the first member of her family to study outside of Nigeria. In 2012, she took a big risk when she moved nearly 8,000 miles away to pursue a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering at UCLA.
“I wanted to blaze my own trail and study in the country I believed offered the best tertiary education at the time, so I applied to the top engineering and civil engineering schools in the United States,” she said.
‘To be the person I’ve always wanted for myself, for others’
Raised in the Bay Area in a family devoted to education and community engagement, Antwan Adams committed early on to public service. While still in high school, he volunteered at philanthropic organizations and shelters for the unhoused, and he secured internships with local elected officials.
At the same time, he found himself magnetically drawn to the world of broadcast journalism — he calls Anderson Cooper one of his idols — and started to hone his strengths as a communicator and storyteller.
At UCLA, Adams has put all of his skills to work as chair of internal affairs in the office of the president of the Undergraduate Students Association Council, sharing students’ perspectives with campus leadership. The role gave him the chance to help advance a wide range of initiatives, including those related to environmental sustainability — one area of particular importance to him.
“It’s rewarding to be working toward the goals that I and many of my student government associates have in place for all Bruins, especially for students of color, women, disabled persons and LGBTQ+-identifying people,” he said. “Being in an executive position where I can advocate for my peers, enact transformative, long-lasting change and make an impact is all that I could ever hope to do with my time here at UCLA.”
2 students honored as inaugural Class Artists
Two promising artists, singer-songwriter Paravi Das and filmmaker Jahmil Eady, have been named UCLA’s inaugural Class Artists. Both will earn degrees from UCLA’s School of Theater, Film and Television on June 16.
The Class Artists program recognizes two students each year — one undergraduate and one graduate student — whose work showcases the presence and purpose of the arts at UCLA. Each honoree receives a $1,500 prize.
“The Class Artists program is a wonderful new way to celebrate the transformative power of the arts and to recognize that they do much more than provide entertainment,” said UCLA Chancellor Gene Block. “Our two inaugural Class Artists exemplify the capacity of the arts to inspire us, ask us to reflect on aspects of society and challenge us with new perspectives.”
Das, who earns her bachelor’s degree in musical theater this week, was honored for her song “Broken English,” for which she wrote the lyrics and melodies in collaboration with two other artists, Khushi and Carol Ades. The song is a tribute to her parents, who emigrated from India, and a love letter to anyone who has ever felt marginalized because English is their second language.
Eady was honored for her film “The Bond,” which follows an incarcerated pregnant woman as she gives birth. The short had already been named best student film at the BronzeLens Film Festival and was recognized at the Bentonville and Atlanta film festivals.
Read more about the honorees on UCLA Newsroom.
Creating more opportunities for graduates of color
Applying research to real-life situations has been one of the main missions of Bernard Reyes’ academic pursuits.
Reyes, who earned a master’s degree in education from UCLA in 2020, is now poised to earn his doctorate and will participate in the UCLA School of Education & Information Studies commencement on June 17. He also is the founder of HigherRoots Socioeconomic Solutions, which draws upon his varied experience as a student affairs professional and research analyst to provide consulting services for higher education, industry and local government, all with the goal of improving career opportunities for graduates of color.
As if launching a nonprofit was not enough, Reyes is also reaching back to communities of color, where students’ college aspirations are often hampered by a cultural misunderstanding of higher education. Celebrating 2023 as the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, he created a podcast to encourage students of color to #ownthenarrative of their goals and successes.
The Northern California native has served as a research analyst for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, studying racial climate on college campuses, and for the National Institutes of Health, examining diversity and culturally aware mentoring in the biomedical fields.
Read an interview with Bernard Reyes at the School of Education & Information Studies website.
This designer unapologetically lives and breathes art
“What started my artistic career was wanting to be famous, wanting to be a superstar,” says artist and designer Fabian Rios.
Growing up in Salinas, California, 100 miles south of San Francisco, Rios subsisted on a steady diet of music videos. Shakira and Beyonce were on regular rotation. The appeal of pop stars, said Rios, who uses they/them pronouns, “wasn’t so much their fame but more the security that fame brings. I saw these people doing what they love, and that's their life. I want to be like that.
“I want to wake up and my only worry is, ‘How will I do my art today?’”
Now, Rios is set to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in design media arts and they will serve as the undergraduate student speaker at the UCLA School of the Arts and Architecture’s commencement on June 17.
Read more about Fabian Rios on the School of the Arts and Architecture website.
These seniors shared sustainable farming practices with incarcerated youth in Cameroon
They could have chosen Cabo San Lucas or Cancun, but seven UCLA seniors traveled to a less typical destination for spring break 2023: a youth detention facility in Cameroon.
And while there was time for the UCLA students to let loose — they dined, played music, danced and shared stories with the Cameroonian youth — they also spent much of their visit getting their hands dirty. Working with the nonprofit Agriculture for Africa, the students farmed and taught sustainable agriculture methods.
The participants were Qile Chen, Ogechi Hubert, Ava McCandless, Teti Omilana, Matthew Puls, Kristen Tam and Maddie Wiygul. And their goals for the 12-day visit were not only environmental but also social: improving the youths’ employment options with an eye toward minimizing the chance that they would return to prison after their release.
The trip was organized through the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability’s senior practicum, a yearlong project for students pursuing degrees in environmental science. The program pairs teams of students with organizations and companies to research and address real-world environmental problems.
Read more about the project on UCLA Newsroom.
‘If there was one thing I needed to do, it was to give back’
Growing up in South Korea, Gloria Jiyoon Kim was often yelled at by teachers because she struggled to keep up with her wealthy classmates who, thanks to private tutors, had already grasped the material.
“I learned to put the blame on myself for not being smart enough,” Kim said. “That pressure, as well as my limited resources and lack of guidance, made me question whether higher education was ever an option for me.”
Since transferring to UCLA from Cerritos College, Kim — who will graduate next week with bachelor’s degrees in psychology and in education and social transformation — has made it a point to pay her experience forward. In addition to participating as a student speaker at Bruin Day this year, she serves as a senior student ambassador for the UCLA RISE Center, which focuses on student mental health and well-being, as well as a peer advisor and office assistant for CCCP.
“Transfer students bring so many unique experiences to their academic journey,” she said. “We took the path less traveled and arrived at the same destination with a more colorful narrative. What transfers bring to UCLA is vital and makes this institution a better place.”
Read more about Gloria Jiyoon Kim on UCLA Newsroom.
Creating art installations that invite critical discussions
Shani Strand is difficult to pin down. Her artwork is one part sculpture, one part installation and entirely thought-provoking. When discussing her work, she simultaneously shies away from explanations yet provides a plethora of interpretations.
It can be overwhelming, but that’s Strand’s intention. She wants to trigger emotional reactions.
“I want my work to be affect-oriented, and I want critical discussions to be had,” said Strand, who is set to graduate with master’s of fine arts in sculpture. “I’m putting art into the world like an experiment.”
Strand will deliver the graduate student speech at the UCLA School of the Arts and Architecture’s commencement on June 17.
Read more about Shani Strand on the School of the Arts and Architecture website.
Aspiring urban planner chews into use of city property for outdoor dining
In recent weeks, UCLA graduate student Graham Rossmore has become a go-to expert for Los Angeles officials who are studying the economic pros and cons of continuing the al fresco dining that sprang up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Does the economic benefit of allowing outdoor dining on public property outweigh a loss of revenue from, say, parking meters?
Rossmore will receive his master’s degree in urban planning on June 16, and he dove deep into that question and a host of related ones as part of his capstone project at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs. He found that, indeed, continuing outdoor dining would outweigh a loss of various revenue sources — along with a whole bunch of other benefits.
“Al fresco encourages more people walking, or people choosing to take alternative modes of transportation — and enjoying their neighborhoods,” Rossmore said.