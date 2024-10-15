Connecting people to Latin American and Caribbean art is a passion for Alicia Maria Houtrouw, a senior project manager for Latin American initiatives at the Getty Research Institute. Through her work, she delights in helping people engage with the study of art and cultural heritage, including managing three research initiatives: the Florentine Codex, a priceless document key to our understanding of early colonial Indigenous Mexico; Pre-Hispanic Art Provenance, for which she researches the commodification of pre-Hispanic art and antiquities in the 20th century; and Latin American and Latinx Art, which expands the focus and definition of this area to foster new narratives and understandings.

“What started as connections to my heritage and language became fierce curiosity, then morphed to an academic pursuit at UCLA,” said Houtrouw, a proud alumna of California public education all the way — including a master’s from UCLA in Latin American studies. “UCLA paved the way for my career at the Getty.”

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we asked Houtrouw — in her own words — to create a cultural “play” list — emphasis on play — for the Bruin community.

“When I think about connecting people to Latin American and Caribbean art, it’s like creating a mixtape of my favorite songs to share,” she said. “The possibility of opening someone up to something new is so rewarding.”

Digital Florentine Codex

The Digital Florentine Codex is a gateway to one of the most remarkable manuscripts ever created. Completed by 1577 by Franciscan friar Bernardino de Sahagún and a group of Nahua elders, authors and artists, this encyclopedic codex is considered the most reliable window into Mexica culture, the Aztec Empire and the conquest of Mexico. With this enhanced digital edition, you can now explore its rich content like never before — texts and images are fully searchable, letting you delve into history with a simple search. Jump in and see for yourself!

Chloe Rice One of Bob Baker Marionette Theater's enduring shows is ¡FIESTA!, which brings life to “dancing cacti, colorful birds, marimba maestros from Xochimilco and an enchanting Día de Muertos sequence.”

Bob Baker Marionette Theater

What if I told you there is a place you can visit right here in L.A. that will renew your hope in humanity?

Established 60 years ago and stronger than ever in its authentic vintage charm, inspiring craftsmanship and commitment to joy, the happiest place in Los Angeles is the Bob Baker Marionette Theater. After seeing Bob Baker’s incredible archive and library, I began volunteering at the original location in 2017. I love it so much that I joined the board of directors in 2022 and am currently board secretary.

If you get a chance, check out the show “¡FIESTA!,” which is a “love letter to Latin America, told by puppets.”

PST: Art + Science Collide

Enjoy these highlights from the nation’s largest art event:

Check out “Sangre de Nopal/Blood of the Nopal” at the Fowler Museum right on campus. This fascinating exhibition, ongoing through Jan. 12, 2025, tells the story of the extraordinary tiny oval-shaped cochineal bug, which has been the staple for making a bold natural red-pink dye since pre-Hispanic times. More than just a pigment, it continues to hold spiritual, medicinal and artistic significance.

“We Live in Painting: The Nature of Color in Mesoamerican Art” at LACMA beautifully examines the technical and the cultural significance of the five primary colors in Mesoamerica: white, black, red, blue-green and yellow. The exhibition takes an interdisciplinary approach, displaying stunning works of ancient and contemporary art in dialogue with the raw materials and traditional processes that were used to create them — some processes that have endured centuries and continue to be used today. The exhibit is ongoing through Sept. 1, 2025.

Although I haven’t seen “Future Imaginaries: Indigenous Art, Fashion, Technology” at the Autry Museum of the American West, which continues through June 21, 2026, or “ARTEÔNICA: Art, Science, and Technology in Latin America Today” at the Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach yet, I’m very much looking forward to them as they are bound to offer fresh perspectives and highlight creative intersections! “ARTEÔNICA” can be seen through Feb. 23, 2025.

Day of the Dead

Dia de los Muertos at Hollywood Forever is a spectacular, vibrant event that carries on the ancient Mexican tradition. Wander acres of meticulously crafted altars, candles, marigolds, impressive artesanía, sugar skulls and evidence of centuries of enduring pre-Columbian traditions. It’s a joyful celebration of life and a moment to reconnect with the spirits of the departed. Go at night on Oct. 26 for the jaw-dropping costumes, as you are sure to see many human renditions of José Guadalupe Posada’s famous high-society skeletons, la Catrina and el Catrin.

The Día de los Muertos celebration on Nov. 2 at Self Help Graphics stands out for its deep connection to Chicanx/Latinx culture, its 50-year history in L.A. and its unique blend of traditional art forms — like printmaking — with contemporary urban art styles. SHG’s celebrations emphasize community participation and artistic expression, offering bilingual, family-friendly activities like papel picado and altar-building.

Indigenous Peoples Day

I know it’s passed but mark your calendars for next year’s Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration at the Getty Center. This year’s event had a special focus on flowers and plants. There is always a lively mix of traditional and contemporary activities to celebrate Southern California’s Native American cultures — from hands-on art workshops to live poetry and performances, there's something for everyone.