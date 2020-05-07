UCLA Chancellor Gene Block delivers a heartfelt message of gratitude to staff, students, faculty and alumni who have demonstrated ingenuity and compassion during the COVID-19 pandemic.
UCLA Chancellor Gene Block delivers a heartfelt message of gratitude to staff, students, faculty and alumni who have demonstrated ingenuity and compassion during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Get top research & news headlines four days a week.
(Check your inbox or spam filter for confirmation.)
Subscribe to a UCLA Newsroom RSS feed and our story headlines will be automatically delivered to your news reader.All RSS Feeds