The UCLA Alumni Association board of directors elected seven members whose terms begin July 1. The volunteer-led board of directors includes alumni volunteers who work together with campus leaders to further the association’s mission to “enrich the lives of alumni and involve them in UCLA’s future.”

The board’s new president is D’Artagnan Scorza, the executive director and founder of the Social Justice Learning Institute and president of the Board of Education for Inglewood Unified School District. Also a lecturer for the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, Scorza is a UC regent emeritus.

Scorza is a U.S. Navy veteran, and upon his return to from the Iraq War to his hometown of Inglewood, he created the Urban Scholars program to help students receive academic support, career pathway guidance, personal growth and college scholarships. He also wrote and co-authored articles that focused on improving literacy practices for youth of color in urban communities.

He was recognized as one of the 40 Emerging Civic Leaders under 40 in 2018 for paving the way in advocacy, policy and philanthropy and received the UCLA Recent Graduate Achievement Award in 2016. He is an Education Pioneers Fellow and a Business Alliance for Local Living Economies Fellow, working to end discrimination in rural and urban communities, and he serves on the PATHS UP advisory board, supporting workforce development for technologies that heal chronic diseases in under-served areas. He earned a bachelor’s degree (2007) and doctorate (2013) from UCLA.

Scorza succeeds Cheryl Lott, who will continue her leadership as alumni regent-designate.

The newly elected directors are:

Araceli Almazan, General Counsel. Senior associate, Alvarez-Glassman & Colvin. A 2004 graduate of UCLA, Almazan earned her J.D. from UC Davis, a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia University and a master’s degree in public affairs from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Cinthia Flores, Board Director. Board member, California Agricultural Labor Relations Board. Flores earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from UCLA in 2010.

Ed Lew, Secretary. Assistant chief counsel, The Walt Disney Company. Lew earned a bachelor’s degree from UC Berkeley and a J.D. from UCLA School of Law in 1998.

Todd Sargent, Vice-Chair. Global talent and organizational development solutions, Walt Disney Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products. Sargent earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from UCLA undergraduate degree in 1996 and went on to earn an M.B.A. from the George Washington University School of Business and Public Management.

Martha Saucedo, Treasurer . Chief external affairs officer, AEG. Saucedo received a bachelor’s degree in political science from UCLA in 1996 and is an M.B.A. candidate at the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

Diana Zschaschel, Board Director. Dentist, L.A. Dental Day Spa. Zschaschel earned her bachelor’s degree (1992) and D.D.S. (1997) from UCLA.

