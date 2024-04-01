Zeena Mestari: inspired by her roots to give back

The stethoscope around Zeena Mestari’s neck may symbolize her future profession. Still, what matters most to the student is giving back to her community.

Read more about medical student Zeena Mestari from UCLA Newsroom

Arab student club president builds community

Soulaïmane Bentaleb found himself surrounded by an unfamiliar language and culture when he first started at UCLA. Now, he helps lead an Arab American student club that provides Bruins like him with a supportive community.

Read more about Soulaïmane Bentaleb ‘23 from UCLA Samueli School of Engineering

Islamic manuscripts hold pearls of knowledge

Doctoral students in an Arabic manuscripts course uncovered work by a 16th-century mystic and scholar in UCLA Library collection materials.

Read more about the Encountering Arabic Manuscripts class and exhibit from UCLA Library

Celebrated scholar first found a home at UCLA Law

When Khaled Beydoun first set foot on UCLA School of Law’s campus, he could never have imagined how quickly the world would change around him and how the Critical Race Studies program would become his haven.

Read more about Khaled Beydou '04 from UCLA Law

The art of belonging

UCLA graduate student Saj Issa combines Islamic art history with Western iconicism to speak to members of the Palestinian diaspora.

Read more about Saj Issa from UCLA Newsroom

2023 ArabLit Story Prize winner: Dima El Mouallem

Dima El Mouallem’s translation of Ibrahim al-Koni’s “The Desert Also Keened” (الذهبي النحس طائر) won her the 2023 ArabLit Story Prize.

Read more about graduate student Dima El Mouallem from the department of Near Eastern languages and cultures

Afaf I. Meleis recognized for outstanding impact

Renowned scientist and leader Afaf I. Meleis is the recipient of the 2023 UCLA Award for Professional Achievement. Meleis has made an outstanding and impactful contribution to the field of nursing, with an international reputation for excellence.

Read more about Afaf Meleis from UCLA Alumni

Providing relief for Turkey and Syria

When a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey and western Syria, a group of students, faculty and staff in the David Geffen School of Medicine rallied to put together a relief effort.

Read more about the Arab Health Organization’s effort from David Geffen School of Medicine

An institutional home

Professor Loubna Qutami shares how the field of Asian American studies offers a space in the absence of Arab American studies departments in a joint Q&A about the field’s continuing evolution and the importance of pushing back against invisibility.

Read more from Professor Loubna Qutami from UCLA Newsroom

Professor receives Egyptian American organization’s highest honor

UCLA School of Dentistry Professor Diana V. Messadi, who started UCLA’s chapter of the Arab Dental Student Association/Middle Eastern Dental Student Association, has received the Egyptian American Organization’s (EAO) Outstanding Achievement Award for 2023.

Read more about Professor Diana V. Messadi from UCLA School of Dentistry

Matching into residency

How Muslim and Syrian American medical student Reem Karmouta matched into an ophthalmology residency program at UCLA.

Read more about Reem Karmouta from UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine

12 feet of hope

“Little Amal,” as she is known — Amal meaning hope in Arabic — is designed to raise awareness of and empathy for the plight of refugees and migrants.

Read more about Little Amal’s visit to the UCLA Community School from UCLA Newsroom