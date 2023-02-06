Whether you’re craving a caffé latte, salad or Pocky, Associated Students UCLA has got you covered. Two new snack and beverage locations — ScrubJay Café and dachi — opened last month on campus for the Bruin community to enjoy.

ScrubJay Café, located in the Vatche and Tamar Manoukian Building at 100 Medical Plaza, began serving Starbucks coffee drinks and more on Jan. 25. It also offers bagels, muffins and pastries as well as fresh grab-and-go meals including breakfast sandwiches, other sandwiches and salads.

The dachi nook, which opened Jan. 31 in Ackerman Union, houses vending machines with a wide array of Asian snacks and beverages. Students, faculty and staff can find Japanese classics such as Pocky and Ito En tea, Korean Chapaghetti instant noodles and dachi originals like Tomo’s golden almond cookie.

Dachi — short for “friend” in Japanese — was founded in 2022 by UCLA Anderson School of Management alumni Kelsey Kawana, Eric Luo and Anne Marie Bessacini. This is ASUCLA’s first collaboration with dachi, which installed its first offering on campus in 2022 as part of the Venture Accelerator at UCLA Anderson.

“Seeing our UCLA alumni go on to start their own businesses is an accomplishment in itself,” said Cindy Bolton, director of ASUCLA Restaurants. “Now, it’s fulfilling for ASUCLA to collaborate with our alumni to bring dachi to Ackerman Union and provide a chance for everyone to try a variety of Asian-inspired snacks.”