The UCLA women's basketball team captured its first Big Ten conference title Sunday with a 72–67 victory over crosstown rivals USC at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The victory, which came just eight days after the Trojans had downed the Bruins at Pauley Pavilion, marked the first time in program history the team (30-2, 16-2 Big Ten) tallied 30 or more wins and was their first conference championship since winning the Pac-10 crown 2006.

The title is UCLA’s second in the Big Ten conference, which the Bruins joined last August. In November, the women’s soccer team became the university’s first to win a conference championship, beating Rutgers 5–0 in the final.

Read the full story on the UCLA Athletics website.