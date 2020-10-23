UCLA is ready to meet the voting needs of its students, staff, faculty and neighbors this election season with easy ways for people to perform their civic duty.

Campus will be home to three Los Angeles County Vote Centers — Ackerman Union, Hammer Museum at UCLA and Bradley International Hall — and also an official vote-by-mail drop box located on the median at Westwood Plaza and Strathmore Place. All registered voters are welcome to vote at any vote center.

“UCLA is proud to serve as a voting hub for the Bruin community and our surrounding neighbors,” said Jennifer Poulakidas, UCLA associate vice chancellor for government and community relations.

In response to frustration over long lines and wait times during the March primary election, a third vote center was added to campus. The first — at the Hammer Museum — will be open for voting beginning Saturday, Oct. 24. Ackerman Union and Bradley International Hall will be five-day vote centers, each opening on Friday, Oct. 30.

Although Oct. 19 was announced as the voter registration deadline in California, anyone can still vote provisionally in person from now through Election Day. Those voting in person should wear a face covering and adhere to best physical distancing practices.

Polling locations will have face masks and gloves upon request, along with hand sanitizer. Each ballot marking device will be sanitized after every vote.

Health experts agree, though, that voting by mail is the safest way for voters to have their voices heard this year, and Bruins are strongly encouraged to use the Los Angeles County vote-by-mail ballot drop box at Westwood and Strathmore.

As a reminder, all registered California voters received vote-by-mail ballots. Final collection of vote-by-mail ballots will be at 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. Sign-up to track your vote-by-mail ballot with email, phone call or text notifications.

Anyone voting by mail in a different county or even state is encouraged to put his or her ballot in the mail as soon as possible to ensure it gets to the county registrar on time.

“We understand that voting during a pandemic presents challenges,” Poulakidas said, “and we are happy to provide to the public multiple ways to cast ballots easily and, most importantly, safely.”

Vote centers (You must be allowed to vote if you are in line before the polls close)

Ackerman Union

Bruin Reception Room, second floor

308 Westwood Plaza, Los Angeles, CA 90024

Oct. 30 through Nov. 2, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 3 (Election Day), 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Bradley International Hall

International Room, third floor

417 Charles E. Young Drive West, Los Angeles, CA 90095

Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 3 (Election Day), 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hammer Museum at UCLA

10899 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90024

Nimoy Studio in the courtyard

Oct. 24 to Nov. 2, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nov. 3 (Election Day), 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Vote-by-mail drop box

Westwood Plaza and Strathmore Place, on the median

Final collection at 8 p.m., Nov. 3