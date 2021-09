Chancellor Gene Block welcomed students back to campus on Thursday, the first day of largely in-person classes at UCLA in 18 months. He was joined by members of the UCLA Marching Band at noon in Bruin Plaza, where students excited for the start of the year joined him for pictures and to share in the moment.

“I’ve been waiting a long time for this day, so have a first great day on campus,” Block said. “Hope you have a great year, be well, be safe and go Bruins!”