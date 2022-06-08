Congratulations to all our graduates! We look forward to hosting you, your families and your friends on campus at this week’s commencement ceremonies.

Below is what everyone — students, their guests, faculty and members — should know about arriving on campus, our current COVID-19 requirements and additional guidance designed to keep our celebrations healthy, safe and enjoyable this commencement season.

Arrive early. There will be a lot of traffic

We are anticipating street closures, increased parking delays and high parking demand — especially on Friday, June 10, when we host our three UCLA College ceremonies at Pauley Pavilion and several professional school events.

We recommend getting to campus at least one hour before your ceremony is scheduled to begin. You should also allow some additional time for travel, as traffic on the roads leading to UCLA will likely be slow-moving.

And please keep in mind that for our commencement ceremonies at Pauley, graduates will begin their procession into the arena 30 minutes before the start time listed on your tickets — so get there in time to catch it! (If you can’t be there, you can always watch the livestream.)

Wear a mask at indoor ceremonies

COVID-19 cases remain high in Los Angeles County, so whether you’re a student, a guest, or a staff or faculty member, if you’ll be indoors, you should wear a well-fitting mask or respirator at all times — including at campus retail shops. (Acceptable types of masks can be found here.)

There are a few exceptions. Students can briefly remove their masks while walking across the stage and being photographed on or adjacent to it. And speakers can take their masks off while delivering their addresses. Other than that, please keep your mask on!

Even if you’ll be outdoors for graduation, it’s strongly recommended that you wear a mask since it may be difficult to physically distance from other attendees.

Bruins and guests are encouraged to bring their own masks, but free ones will also be available at most commencement ceremonies — and students, faculty and staff can continue to pick up masks this week at the John Wooden Center, residence hall front desks, the Student Activities Center and at the A-level information window in Ackerman Union.

Testing is not required for guests. Bruins should continue testing

Guests are not required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test to attend commencement ceremonies. However, for those who may be concerned about having been exposed during travel, we’ll be offering free rapid antigen tests in Bruin Plaza and at the Dickson Plaza flagpole on a first-come, first-served basis.

Students attending ceremonies (whether they’re graduating or not) — as well as faculty and staff — should continue to participate in regular campus surveillance testing and to complete the daily symptom monitoring survey if they’ll be on campus.

Prepare for hot weather

It’s supposed to be hot this weekend, so make sure you stay cool and well hydrated.