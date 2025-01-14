Since Jan. 7, L.A. County residents have been on high alert as first responders work tirelessly to battle wildfires throughout the region. Lives have been lost, homes and businesses destroyed, wildlife devastated and thousands of other lives disrupted.

Those who have lost family, friends or loved ones, or whose property has been damaged or destroyed by the wildfires, could have a long road to recovery.

Even those indirectly affected by the fires may face mental health challenges now and in the future. Each image on your screen and every emergency push alert adds to the growing anxiety. With ongoing evacuation orders and warnings, emotional exhaustion grows.

Along with the destruction of the fires comes another crisis — the psychological toll.

Melissa Brymer, director of terrorism and disaster programs at the UCLA-Duke National Center for Child Traumatic Stress, said addressing the psychological fallout from the fires begins with understanding that the level of trauma varies from person to person.

Joshua Sudock/UCLA Health Melissa Brymer is director of terrorism and disaster programs at the UCLA-Duke National Center for Child Traumatic Stress

“While everyone in Los Angeles has been affected in some way, the impact isn’t the same for everyone,” Brymer said. “For some, the experience of evacuating was especially traumatic.”

She said that during these challenging times, it can be tough for those who have lost so much to ask for help. But it’s important they don’t face this battle alone.

For those supporting someone who has lost their home, the first step is showing up, Brymer said. Offering tangible help can make a significant difference in addressing the trauma and emotional upset the wildfires will leave behind in the weeks to come.

“We all know someone who’s been impacted to some degree,” Brymer said. “Instead of asking, ‘How are you doing?’ — because, really, how do you think they’re doing? — try asking, ‘Is there anything I can help with in this moment?’ Think about the routines of the people you care about. Is there a way you can step in? For example, when schools resume, if they have children, you might offer to help with pickup or drop-off. Or if they have pets, maybe you can help by getting pet supplies.”

Mental exhaustion

Brymer said the psychological toll of the wildfires extends beyond those directly affected. Each update or image of devastation on the screen can contribute to mental exhaustion.

“I think it’s important to stay informed,” Brymer said. “But people are feeling exhausted right now. How do we check in while ensuring we’re getting enough sleep and taking care of our bodies?

“When we don’t acknowledge the exhaustion that so many are experiencing, it can lead to irritability and strain our relationships,” she said. “This is the time to ask, are you in a place where you know how to check for alerts and stay informed while also taking care of your hydration, sleep and food intake? Many people haven’t been prioritizing their well-being, and it’s crucial to acknowledge that, especially for those who might not have been directly impacted.”

Nicholas Santoianni/Unsplash

Prioritizing self-care starts with recognizing when it’s time to unplug from the information overload. Taking breaks is vital.

“The constant stream of media keeps us in a heightened state of arousal,” Brymer said. “People understandably need information. They need to know if they’re in a safe zone or if they should be preparing to evacuate, but this constant engagement takes a toll.”

Brymer suggested taking breaks from devices by opting for push alerts from trusted sources rather than scrolling through social media. She explained that it’s important to stay informed by watching the news but recommends limiting the amount of time spent in front of a screen. Check-in at the top of the hour when outlets provide the latest updates. Once you’re caught up, return to your regular routine, she advised.

“At some point, we need to rest our minds and bodies,” Brymer said. “It’s important to start limiting how much we’re consuming and to check in with ourselves. Is this helping me make decisions, or is it just making me more distressed? Taking a pause and doing something else to care for yourself is essential.”

Supporting those on the front lines

The mental strain extends to firefighters and other first responders who have been on the front lines.

“We have to remember that they’re still in the thick of it,” Brymer said.

Venti Views/Unsplash

“And consider that their families face additional burdens,” she said. “Many haven’t been able to stay in contact with their loved ones because some areas lack connectivity. There’s also the constant worry about their safety — whether they’ve been injured or affected in some way. Fortunately, there are great resources available to support these families as well.”

Reach out for help

Resources are available to those directly or indirectly affected by the wildfires — whether they’ve been on the front lines, have lost their homes, or are navigating general loss and grief.

As L.A. County residents rebuild and recover, prioritizing mental health becomes a critical part of the healing process. Here are some mental health and support services: