The Palisades and Eaton fires continue to impact air quality across the Los Angeles region. Wildfires can be concerning as they can contain particulate matter, volatile organic compounds, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, ozone, heavy metals and other pollution.

Everyone, whether pregnant or not, should try to avoid prolonged inhalation of wildfire pollutants, according to Dr. Christina Han, a professor of clinical obstetrics and gynecology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

Pregnant people, children, infants and those with underlying lung disease are particularly vulnerable. For pregnant individuals, prolonged unprotected exposure can cause health issues for them and the baby.

However, Han said there are multiple steps you can take to protect yourself and your family.

“With the proper precautions, you and your baby will continue to stay healthy,” she said.

Air quality in and around the home

Wear masks to block particulate matter

N95s are the most efficient

Surgical masks can also block some particulates

Protect your home

Air filters can reduce particulates by more than half

Use a MERV13 filter in your HVAC system

Portable air cleaners with HEPA filters filter out most fine particles

Keep windows and doors closed and tightly sealed to keep particulate matter out

Remain in a “safe room” with few leaks

Avoid igniting sources of combustion in the home, i.e., fireplace, candles, gas stovetop

For those with chronic lung disease, have your medications ready, including inhalers; work with your lung doctors to optimize your health

Make sure to stay hydrated

Evacuating from wildfires

If you are evacuating, consider these steps

Put the car’s air conditioning system on auto-circulate, as automotive air filters are often HEPA grade.

Prepare a “go-bag” specific for the pregnancy, including Important medications (especially prescription medications), prenatal records, health insurance cards, a map of local hospitals with labor and delivery en route and at your final destination

Several pregnancy and baby brands are offering free or discounted products for people affected by wildfires. Here is an unofficial list.

If you are moving and in your third trimester, it may be hard to find a new obstetrician taking appointments, Han said. Work with your current obstetrician to make sure you have continuous prenatal care.

“Our UCLA Health obstetrical team remains committed to caring for our pregnant patients for routine and urgent needs, as we know that pregnancy and fetuses don’t wait for natural disasters,” she said.

Finally, reach out for social support. Let your obstetrics team know if you need a referral to mental health services, Han recommends.

“Mental health is an incredibly important part of the pregnancy process, so please be sure to reach out for additional support if you find yourself having difficulty with anxiety, sleep, appetite or mood,” she said.

UCLA Health continues to monitor developments related to the fires. See the latest updates.