Key takeaways Wildfires produce fine particulate matter, which spreads over areas much larger than the fire itself and penetrates deeply into the lungs.

The amount of pollution released can be manyfold higher than the routine air pollution we’re exposed to.

Try to avoid spending time outdoors in affected areas; w ear a well-fitting N95 mask if you have to go outside.

Air quality in Los Angeles County ranged from unhealthy to hazardous on Thursday, Jan. 9, as smoke from the Palisades, Eaton, Hurst, Sunset and Lidia fires blanketed the region.

“Wildfire pollution can affect people over an area 10 to 15 times larger than the actual fire,” said Dr. May-Lin Wilgus, a pulmonologist with UCLA Health. “Inhalation of that smoke can cause airway inflammation, and in people with asthma or COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) can lead to worse respiratory symptoms including cough, wheeze and breathlessness.”

Even healthy adults without risk factors should stay inside when air quality is poor because of smoke, Wilgus says.

“A big part of the danger of wildfire pollution is the intensity of the exposure,” she said. “The amount of pollution released can be manyfold higher than the routine air pollution we’re exposed to from other sources.”

Wildfires produce fine particulate matter, which spreads over areas much larger than the fire itself and penetrates deeply into the lungs. These superfine particles can travel into smaller airways, causing irritation and inflammation, and can also be absorbed into the bloodstream, causing inflammation in the entire body. People with asthma and COPD are most sensitive to the effects on smaller airways, says Wilgus, who is the director of the Adult Asthma Program at Thousand Oaks Hampshire Primary & Specialty Care.

Even in healthy individuals, wildfire pollution can cause unpleasant symptoms such as runny nose, burning and watery eyes, chest pain, sore throat, headache and shortness of breath.

Wilgus recommends people avoid spending time outdoors in affected areas and, if they must be outside, wear a well-fitting N95 mask. People may have acquired these masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When indoors, close windows and doors, turn on air-conditioning and use portable HEPA air filters.

Older adults and people with asthma or COPD should seek emergency care for severe symptoms such as breathlessness, chest pain, low levels of oxygen, wheezing or excessive coughing, Wilgus says.

“Every year, I see an influx of patients with asthma and COPD whose symptoms are exacerbated by wildfires,” she said. “I see the devastating toll wildfire pollution takes on my patients, many of whom describe lingering symptoms for months.”