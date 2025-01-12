The fires in Los Angeles County continue to pose immense challenges for the Bruin community, and we are here to support you in any way we can. We are actively following developments and are ready should the situation evolve.
Our community’s safety and wellness is our top priority.
We will continue to provide regular updates through the BruinALERT system and Bruins Safe Online and to make updates to this page as they become available. Please check back regularly.
Below, we outline the current status of campus operations, instruction and emergency plans and provide fire-related resources for students, faculty and staff.
UCLA Health questions should be referred to [email protected]. Inquiries from media outlets should be directed to [email protected].
Last updated: Jan. 12 at 12:30 p.m.
General campus status
How close is the Palisades fire to UCLA?
Los Angeles County is updating the path of the Palisades fire on its Emergency Map.
Is UCLA evacuating?
UCLA is adjacent to an evacuation warning zone. If UCLA enters an evacuation warning zone or receives an evacuation order, updates and more information will be shared immediately via BruinALERT with our community.
Is the campus air quality safe?
UCLA has air-quality sensors in strategic spots around campus to provide real-time assessments of air quality in our immediate vicinity. These sensors offer a more accurate reflection of the air quality on campus than community and city sensors that may sit in other locations across the region. Visit the UCLA AirQual website for details about the local weather and corresponding impacts based on air quality data.
Depending on air quality, you may consider limiting exposure to outside air by closing windows and doors. Wear a highly protective mask if you must go outside for long periods. UCLA is providing N95 masks at residence hall front desks and at the Arthur Ashe Student Health and Wellness Center.
Are classes remote right now?
The Academic Senate has approved remote instruction for undergraduate and graduate students through Friday, Jan. 17, while campus is under emergency operating status. All campus operational decisions are made based on the best information available and after careful consideration of data available at the time.
When will classes return to normal?
Any further modifications to UCLA’s mode of instruction for undergraduate and graduate students will be determined by the Academic Senate, which considers the administration’s recommendation when making the final decision on instructional modality. We will share their updates immediately via BruinALERT with our community.
Will on-campus dining be available while instruction is remote?
Dining is being consolidated to Bruin Plate only until further notice. Hours of operation for Bruin Plate (through Jan. 17): breakfast: 7–10 a.m.; lunch: 11 a.m.–3 p.m.; dinner: 5–9 p.m. We anticipate resuming normal operations on Tuesday, Jan. 21, but will notify students of any changes. Please check the UCLA Dining website or the UCLA Mobile App for the latest schedule.for the latest schedule.
Is the Arthur Ashe Student Health and Wellness Center open and operating?
Yes. See days and hours of operation. Students unable to make a scheduled appointment can call 310-825-4073 or cancel/reschedule their appointment using your Patient Portal. Appointment no-show fees will be waived at this time.
Are UCLA Health facilities open and operating?
UCLA’s hospitals and most clinics are operating normally. Some UCLA clinics throughout the region have been impacted. Affected patients will be contacted with additional information. Patients with questions or seeking to reschedule appointments are encouraged to contact their physician's office or clinic.
Are UCLA residence hall and apartment fronts desks open?
Yes, residence hall and apartment front desks remain open during regular hours of operation and will do so even if UCLA enters an evacuation warning. They will modify operations if UCLA receives a mandatory evacuation order. Staff will be on hand to help direct students in the event of an evacuation.
Emergency procedures
What will happen if UCLA falls under a mandatory evacuation order?
UCLA’s Office of Emergency Management works year-in and year-out to develop procedures to keep Bruins safe during an emergency.
If a mandatory evacuation order is issued during this specific fire emergency:
- STUDENTS: Students should report to the nearest rally point to their location. There will be two rally points: Pauley Pavilion concourse for those living on the Hill, and the Tipuana Apartments for those students living in Weyburn and University Apartments North. From those rally points, students will receive transportation to an off-campus location, as well as additional information.
- EMPLOYEES: Managers and supervisors will communicate directly with employees who are currently working on campus regarding evacuation plans. Note: This excludes UCLA Health. Specific instructions will be sent to UCLA Health employees.
- RESEARCHERS AND LABORATORIES: Each principal investigator (PI) or group leader of a laboratory research program (experimental, computational or otherwise) has been asked to prepare and implement a strategy to ramp down campus laboratory research activities. Read more in this message to employees.
What if I have mobility issues and cannot evacuate my dorm?
For students who have a disability that requires assistance, including mobility or service animal assistance, please call your building front desk or fill out an emergency assistance form as soon as possible and we will support you.
What should I bring with me if we are evacuated?
Please pack essential items into a single bag or suitcase that you can easily carry.
How can I sign up for emergency alerts from UCLA?
Students are automatically enrolled through information on my.ucla.edu. Please verify your profile information there to make sure you’re getting alerts.
Staff and faculty members are automatically enrolled through information in UCPath. Please verify your information there to make sure you’re getting alerts.
Family members, friends or visitors may sign up for alerts by texting ‘BRUIN ALERT’ to 888-777.
Students
Are there resources available for students feeling alone, overwhelmed or depressed during this time?
Yes, UCLA has mental health and well-being resources available to community members in need of assistance. Students who are experiencing distress can reach out to Counseling and Psychological Services at 310-825-0768. Crisis counseling is available 24/7. Students can also access this comprehensive resource directory.
Read more in this message to students.
International students
What is UCLA’s plan to ensure the safety of international students?
In the event of an evacuation, international students, and any students or employees who need housing, will be given shelter, food, supplies and wi-fi at an off-site location, free of charge.
Faculty and staff
What accommodations will you provide for staff and faculty during this time?
Many faculty and staff are struggling with loss and displacement, and we are all trying to care for those around us. This disaster has touched everyone in the Bruin community. We want to be as supportive as possible, while providing essential services to our community.
UCLA is providing housing for employees who have lost their homes to the fires. Please reach out to [email protected] to learn more. Read more about resources in this message to employees.
Employees should continue to work remotely throughout the week of Jan. 13, if you are able to do so, with supervisor approval. Campus administration asks that supervisors continue to be flexible and understanding in their arrangements.
In response to the recent fires affecting our community, vendors such as Spectrum and Starlink are providing free WiFi to impacted households. While these services are essential for staying connected during emergencies, they can also introduce potential security risks. Please see these essential tips to help you stay safe while using public or emergency WiFi networks.
Messages and videos from campus leadership
Message from Lisa Martin, director of the UCLA Office of Emergency Management:
Resources for the campus community
BruinALERT
UCLA’s public alert and warning system is used to distribute emergency notifications to the campus community. A BruinALERT notification is primarily used to notify the UCLA campus community of a dangerous situation and/or immediate threat to their health or safety.
Bruins Safe Online
The latest updates regarding campus operations and emergency statuses will be shared on the BSO website.
Bruins Safe app
This app sends instant notifications and instructions when on-campus emergencies occur, and it allows for contact with campus safety staff for quick help during an emergency or to report a hazard. The app also provides safety resources.
Campus air quality
See UCLA’s AQI dashboard for real-time campus air quality information.
View additional campus safety resources on Bruins Safe Online.
(Fire safety resources: The following information can be helpful in reacting to and preventing fires: fire and Life safety, dorm fire safety and fire extinguisher training and use.)
To see areas requiring evacuation or that have received warnings of potential evacuation, see the following resources:
County of Los Angeles emergency map
California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE)
UCLA’s emergency response plans range from shelter-in-place orders to the full evacuation of campus, depending on the situation. If there is a campus evacuation, the fire marshal and UCLA Office of Emergency Management will determine the best course of action and provide guidance via BruinALERT.
UCLA. Vacant units in UCLA faculty housing facilities and at UCLA South Bay are available for UCLA employees who have lost their homes to the fires. Please reach out to [email protected] to learn more.
UCLA is also offering educed rates for local evacuees and those who have lost their homes at the UCLA Meyer and Renee Luskin Conference Center, The Inn at UCLA and the UCLA Lake Arrowhead Lodge. Please call 310-794-1600 to inquire about availability. Interested guests are asked to mention that their booking is due to a local wildfire evacuation or home loss and specify their desired location.
Los Angeles County. The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, the California Department of Social Services and local governments are coordinating to ensure that individuals and communities impacted by the wildfires have access to shelters and vital services. Please see their current list of shelters.
The nonprofit 211 LA — which connects community members and organizations with health, human and social services in Los Angeles — has partnered with Airbnb.com to provide free accommodations for people evacuated as a result of the local wildfires.
Emergency animal shelters. Los Angeles Animal Care and Control has information on shelters for both large and small animals.
Arthur Ashe Student Health and Wellness Center. The center remains open. See days and hours of operation. Students unable to make a scheduled appointment can call 310-825-4073 or cancel/reschedule their appointment using your Patient Portal. Appointment no-show fees will be waived at this time.
UCLA Health hospitals. UCLA’s hospitals are continuing to operate normally and treat patients. For updates on status, visit UCLA Health.
Counseling and Psychological Services. Students who are experiencing distress can reach out to CAPS at 310-825-0768. Crisis counseling is available 24/7. Students can also access this comprehensive resource directory.
Faculty Staff and Counseling Center. Employees can contact the center at 310-794-0245 for support in coping with the impact of these emergencies.
Additional well-being resources are available through Be Well Bruin.
UCLA’s Healthy Campus Initiative has provided the tips below on how you can take care of yourself and your family during this challenging time. Further resources from the center are available here.
---Be sure you and your family are safe
---Reach out to others, if you are able, to check in on them
---Reduce trauma exposure — limit news consumption to what you need to know
---Minimize smoke exposure
---Find activities that distract and bring comfort
---Remember your humanity — it's okay to cry
---Comparative suffering isn't helpful — everyone is hurting
---Hold onto hope — through disaster is born innovation and creative leadership, and stronger community ties
Families and children dealing with the trauma of wildfires. The National Child Traumatic Stress Network and others have developed resources in English and Spanish for families, children and communities to navigate what they are seeing and hearing, acknowledge their feelings, and find ways to cope together. Among them are:
Guidelines for helping children impacted by wildfires (Spanish)
Wildfires: Tips for parents on media coverage (Spanish)
Preparing children after a wildfire damages your community
Student resources. UCLA has compiled a resource directory for students that addresses student needs, academic support, safety and other fire-related topics. The directory will be updated it as new information becomes available.
UCLA’s Staff and Faculty Counseling Center has put together a wildfire resources guide (PDF) that includes information on accessing both federal and state disaster assistance, coping with trauma, and other important topics.
Campus basic needs. Visit UCLA Basic Needs at the Student Activities Center or call 310-825-5969 for assistance. Students needing immediate assistance can complete an intake form.
The Office of the California Governor has launched a 2025 Los Angeles Fires website with resources to support wildfire survivors and information detailing how to provide for federal assistance.
For detailed updates on resources available to employees, check the Campus Human Resources fire-related webpage.
Emergency resources from UC’s benefit plan. If UC employees need extra assistance during a natural disaster or another emergency, they can contact their plan directly. Customer service representatives will do their best to offer the help you need as quickly as possible.
Emergency financial assistance. Employees in need of financial support can access emergency loans and hardship withdrawals through the UC 403(b) Plan. For more information, contact Fidelity at 1-866-682-7787or log in on their website.
Administrative leave. For employees who have been impacted by the fires and are unable to come to work or work remotely, administrative leave with pay may be available. Contact your human resources representative for more details.
Catastrophic leave program. Eligible UCLA employees who are nearing vacation accrual maximums are encouraged to donate their hours to fellow colleagues in need of time off.
Teaching resources. UCLA Teaching and Learning Center guides on maintaining instructional continuity offer insight on managing a learning environment during this challenging time, including Zoom guidelines and best practices for online instruction.
The Bruin Learn Center of Excellence, assisted by instructional designers from the Teaching and Learning Center, is extending its office hours to help instructors pivot to online instruction.