The fires in Los Angeles County continue to pose immense challenges for the Bruin community, and we are here to support you in any way we can. We are actively following developments and are ready should the situation evolve.

Our community’s safety and wellness is our top priority.

We will continue to provide regular updates through the BruinALERT system and Bruins Safe Online and to make updates to this page as they become available. Please check back regularly.

Below, we outline the current status of campus operations, instruction and emergency plans and provide fire-related resources for students, faculty and staff.

UCLA Health questions should be referred to [email protected]. Inquiries from media outlets should be directed to [email protected].

Last updated: Jan. 12 at 12:30 p.m.

General campus status

How close is the Palisades fire to UCLA?

Los Angeles County is updating the path of the Palisades fire on its Emergency Map.

Is UCLA evacuating?

UCLA is adjacent to an evacuation warning zone. If UCLA enters an evacuation warning zone or receives an evacuation order, updates and more information will be shared immediately via BruinALERT with our community.

Is the campus air quality safe?

UCLA has air-quality sensors in strategic spots around campus to provide real-time assessments of air quality in our immediate vicinity. These sensors offer a more accurate reflection of the air quality on campus than community and city sensors that may sit in other locations across the region. Visit the UCLA AirQual website for details about the local weather and corresponding impacts based on air quality data.

Depending on air quality, you may consider limiting exposure to outside air by closing windows and doors. Wear a highly protective mask if you must go outside for long periods. UCLA is providing N95 masks at residence hall front desks and at the Arthur Ashe Student Health and Wellness Center.

Are classes remote right now?

The Academic Senate has approved remote instruction for undergraduate and graduate students through Friday, Jan. 17, while campus is under emergency operating status. All campus operational decisions are made based on the best information available and after careful consideration of data available at the time.

When will classes return to normal?

Any further modifications to UCLA’s mode of instruction for undergraduate and graduate students will be determined by the Academic Senate, which considers the administration’s recommendation when making the final decision on instructional modality. We will share their updates immediately via BruinALERT with our community.

Will on-campus dining be available while instruction is remote?

Dining is being consolidated to Bruin Plate only until further notice. Hours of operation for Bruin Plate (through Jan. 17): breakfast: 7–10 a.m.; lunch: 11 a.m.–3 p.m.; dinner: 5–9 p.m. We anticipate resuming normal operations on Tuesday, Jan. 21, but will notify students of any changes. Please check the UCLA Dining website or the UCLA Mobile App for the latest schedule.for the latest schedule.

Is the Arthur Ashe Student Health and Wellness Center open and operating?

Yes. See days and hours of operation. Students unable to make a scheduled appointment can call 310-825-4073 or cancel/reschedule their appointment using your Patient Portal. Appointment no-show fees will be waived at this time.

Are UCLA Health facilities open and operating?

UCLA’s hospitals and most clinics are operating normally. Some UCLA clinics throughout the region have been impacted. Affected patients will be contacted with additional information. Patients with questions or seeking to reschedule appointments are encouraged to contact their physician's office or clinic.

Are UCLA residence hall and apartment fronts desks open?

Yes, residence hall and apartment front desks remain open during regular hours of operation and will do so even if UCLA enters an evacuation warning. They will modify operations if UCLA receives a mandatory evacuation order. Staff will be on hand to help direct students in the event of an evacuation.

Emergency procedures

What will happen if UCLA falls under a mandatory evacuation order?

UCLA’s Office of Emergency Management works year-in and year-out to develop procedures to keep Bruins safe during an emergency.

If a mandatory evacuation order is issued during this specific fire emergency:

STUDENTS: Students should report to the nearest rally point to their location. There will be two rally points: Students should report to the nearest rally point to their location. There will be two rally points: Pauley Pavilion concourse for those living on the Hill, and the Tipuana Apartments for those students living in Weyburn and University Apartments North. From those rally points, students will receive transportation to an off-campus location, as well as additional information.

EMPLOYEES: Managers and supervisors will communicate directly with employees who are currently working on campus regarding evacuation plans. Note: This excludes UCLA Health. Specific instructions will be sent to UCLA Health employees.

RESEARCHERS AND LABORATORIES: Each principal investigator (PI) or group leader of a laboratory research program (experimental, computational or otherwise) has been asked to prepare and implement a strategy to ramp down campus laboratory research activities. Read more in this message to employees. Each principal investigator (PI) or group leader of a laboratory research program (experimental, computational or otherwise) has been asked to prepare and implement a strategy to ramp down campus laboratory research activities.

What if I have mobility issues and cannot evacuate my dorm?

For students who have a disability that requires assistance, including mobility or service animal assistance, please call your building front desk or fill out an emergency assistance form as soon as possible and we will support you.

What should I bring with me if we are evacuated?

Please pack essential items into a single bag or suitcase that you can easily carry.

How can I sign up for emergency alerts from UCLA?

Students are automatically enrolled through information on my.ucla.edu. Please verify your profile information there to make sure you’re getting alerts.

Staff and faculty members are automatically enrolled through information in UCPath. Please verify your information there to make sure you’re getting alerts.

Family members, friends or visitors may sign up for alerts by texting ‘BRUIN ALERT’ to 888-777.

Students

Are there resources available for students feeling alone, overwhelmed or depressed during this time?

Yes, UCLA has mental health and well-being resources available to community members in need of assistance. Students who are experiencing distress can reach out to Counseling and Psychological Services at 310-825-0768. Crisis counseling is available 24/7. Students can also access this comprehensive resource directory.

Read more in this message to students.

International students

What is UCLA’s plan to ensure the safety of international students?

In the event of an evacuation, international students, and any students or employees who need housing, will be given shelter, food, supplies and wi-fi at an off-site location, free of charge.

Faculty and staff

What accommodations will you provide for staff and faculty during this time?

Many faculty and staff are struggling with loss and displacement, and we are all trying to care for those around us. This disaster has touched everyone in the Bruin community. We want to be as supportive as possible, while providing essential services to our community.

UCLA is providing housing for employees who have lost their homes to the fires. Please reach out to [email protected] to learn more. Read more about resources in this message to employees.

Employees should continue to work remotely throughout the week of Jan. 13, if you are able to do so, with supervisor approval. Campus administration asks that supervisors continue to be flexible and understanding in their arrangements.

In response to the recent fires affecting our community, vendors such as Spectrum and Starlink are providing free WiFi to impacted households. While these services are essential for staying connected during emergencies, they can also introduce potential security risks. Please see these essential tips to help you stay safe while using public or emergency WiFi networks.

Resources for the campus community

Campus emergency response plans

UCLA’s emergency response plans range from shelter-in-place orders to the full evacuation of campus, depending on the situation. If there is a campus evacuation, the fire marshal and UCLA Office of Emergency Management will determine the best course of action and provide guidance via BruinALERT.