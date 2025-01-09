Editor’s note: This page will be updated as more information and resources become available.

The current wildfires continue to have a devastating effect on Los Angeles County’s people and infrastructure. With thousands of residents displaced and many having lost their homes and businesses, UCLA and local organizations have mobilized to support both the campus community and the broader public.

UCLA Health employees are working around the clock to treat patients at our hospitals and clinics, and the university is providing shelter for impacted Bruins and others at vacant faculty housing units, UCLA’s South Bay campus and the Luskin Conference Center. In addition, campus organizations have been distributing free meals and other support to the community, and our facilities team has adjusted operations to preserve water for first responders.

As UCLA continues to focus on protecting its students, faculty, staff and their loved ones, the university is encouraging those who are able to donate funds and supplies and to volunteer to aid in relief and recovery. One way is to reach out to the UCLA Volunteer Center to learn about their efforts in the community; other opportunities, as well as tips and resources, are listed below.

Here’s how you can donate, help and find assistance





American Red Cross | UCLA Health

UCLA Health’s dedicated fund supports the efforts of the Red Cross to provide emergency shelters, meals, medical care, emotional support and recovery planning services. Bruins can also donate to the Red Cross general fund for disaster relief and volunteer. Those seeking shelter or disaster relief services in Los Angeles can find them here.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army’s trained staff has mobilized to provide food, water, shelter and other needed resources to those affected by the fires. Find information on available shelters and meals.

California Fire Foundation

The foundation provides aid and resources for fire crews and affected residents.

Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation

This foundation, the official nonprofit of the Los Angeles City Fire Department, supports local firefighters and paramedics by providing equipment and tools.

Mutual Aid Los Angeles Network

The network provides details on how people can donate resources and where those in need of shelter and assistance can turn. Check their comprehensive spreadsheet for information on housing, food, animal assistance and other resources.

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

The food bank working with government agencies, nonprofit and faith-based partners, and others to respond to the fires throughout Los Angeles County. They are taking food donations at their distribution centers and are accepting volunteers. For those in need of food, check their pantry locator.

World Central Kitchen

Their team is in Southern California to support first responders and families impacted by the wildfires by providing immediate relief in the form of water and meals.

Emergency Network Los Angeles

The network provides assistance to people impacted by disasters.

League of California Community Foundations

This coalition of California nonprofits is coordinating relief efforts for people affected by the fires.

L.A. Works

This nonprofit helps to address critical issues in Los Angeles by mobilizing targeted volunteer communities. They have information on how you can open your home to displaced residents and provide food, supplies and animal support.

United Way of Greater Los Angeles

The organization’s Wildfire Response Fund focuses on longer-term recovery efforts to support members of local communities.

211 LA

This nonprofit — which connects community members and organizations with health, human and social services in Los Angeles — has partnered with Airbnb.com to provide free accommodations for people evacuated as a result of the local wildfires.

MySafe: LA

MySafe: LA helps students, families, and older adults living in the greater Los Angeles region become more resilient to disasters like wildfires and trains volunteers.

Project HOPE

This health and humanitarian organization is coordinating with government officials and local organizations to support local shelters, health workers and marginalized communities.



Further tips and resources

UCLA’s Staff and Faculty Counseling Center has compiled a wildfire resources guide (PDF) that includes information on accessing both federal and state disaster assistance, coping with trauma, and other important topics. Additional resources are below.

UCLA campus safety resources

BruinALERT

UCLA’s public alert and warning system is used to distribute emergency notifications to the campus community. A BruinALERT notification is primarily used in an emergency to notify the UCLA campus community of a dangerous situation and/or immediate threat to their health or safety. Click on the link to make sure your contact information is updated so you receive notifications. Bruins Safe Online

The latest updates regarding campus operations and emergency statuses will be shared on the BSO website, including access to the campus air quality dashboard. Bruins Safe app

This app sends instant notifications and instructions when on-campus emergencies occur, and it allows for contact with campus safety staff for quick help during an emergency or to report a hazard. The app also provides safety resources.