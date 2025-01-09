Editor’s note: This page will be updated as more information and resources become available.
The current wildfires continue to have a devastating effect on Los Angeles County’s people and infrastructure. With thousands of residents displaced and many having lost their homes and businesses, UCLA and local organizations have mobilized to support both the campus community and the broader public.
UCLA Health employees are working around the clock to treat patients at our hospitals and clinics, and the university is providing shelter for impacted Bruins and others at vacant faculty housing units, UCLA’s South Bay campus and the Luskin Conference Center. In addition, campus organizations have been distributing free meals and other support to the community, and our facilities team has adjusted operations to preserve water for first responders.
As UCLA continues to focus on protecting its students, faculty, staff and their loved ones, the university is encouraging those who are able to donate funds and supplies and to volunteer to aid in relief and recovery. One way is to reach out to the UCLA Volunteer Center to learn about their efforts in the community; other opportunities, as well as tips and resources, are listed below.
Here’s how you can donate, help and find assistance
American Red Cross | UCLA Health
UCLA Health’s dedicated fund supports the efforts of the Red Cross to provide emergency shelters, meals, medical care, emotional support and recovery planning services. Bruins can also donate to the Red Cross general fund for disaster relief and volunteer. Those seeking shelter or disaster relief services in Los Angeles can find them here.
Salvation Army
The Salvation Army’s trained staff has mobilized to provide food, water, shelter and other needed resources to those affected by the fires. Find information on available shelters and meals.
California Fire Foundation
The foundation provides aid and resources for fire crews and affected residents.
Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation
This foundation, the official nonprofit of the Los Angeles City Fire Department, supports local firefighters and paramedics by providing equipment and tools.
Mutual Aid Los Angeles Network
The network provides details on how people can donate resources and where those in need of shelter and assistance can turn. Check their comprehensive spreadsheet for information on housing, food, animal assistance and other resources.
Los Angeles Regional Food Bank
The food bank working with government agencies, nonprofit and faith-based partners, and others to respond to the fires throughout Los Angeles County. They are taking food donations at their distribution centers and are accepting volunteers. For those in need of food, check their pantry locator.
World Central Kitchen
Their team is in Southern California to support first responders and families impacted by the wildfires by providing immediate relief in the form of water and meals.
Emergency Network Los Angeles
The network provides assistance to people impacted by disasters.
League of California Community Foundations
This coalition of California nonprofits is coordinating relief efforts for people affected by the fires.
L.A. Works
This nonprofit helps to address critical issues in Los Angeles by mobilizing targeted volunteer communities. They have information on how you can open your home to displaced residents and provide food, supplies and animal support.
United Way of Greater Los Angeles
The organization’s Wildfire Response Fund focuses on longer-term recovery efforts to support members of local communities.
211 LA
This nonprofit — which connects community members and organizations with health, human and social services in Los Angeles — has partnered with Airbnb.com to provide free accommodations for people evacuated as a result of the local wildfires.
MySafe: LA
MySafe: LA helps students, families, and older adults living in the greater Los Angeles region become more resilient to disasters like wildfires and trains volunteers.
Project HOPE
This health and humanitarian organization is coordinating with government officials and local organizations to support local shelters, health workers and marginalized communities.
Further tips and resources
UCLA’s Staff and Faculty Counseling Center has compiled a wildfire resources guide (PDF) that includes information on accessing both federal and state disaster assistance, coping with trauma, and other important topics. Additional resources are below.
BruinALERT
UCLA’s public alert and warning system is used to distribute emergency notifications to the campus community. A BruinALERT notification is primarily used in an emergency to notify the UCLA campus community of a dangerous situation and/or immediate threat to their health or safety. Click on the link to make sure your contact information is updated so you receive notifications.
Bruins Safe Online
The latest updates regarding campus operations and emergency statuses will be shared on the BSO website, including access to the campus air quality dashboard.
Bruins Safe app
This app sends instant notifications and instructions when on-campus emergencies occur, and it allows for contact with campus safety staff for quick help during an emergency or to report a hazard. The app also provides safety resources.
UCLA employees. Vacant units in UCLA faculty housing facilities and at UCLA South Bay are available for employees who have lost their homes to the fires. Please reach out to [email protected] to learn more.
Los Angeles County. The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, the California Department of Social Services and local governments are coordinating to ensure that individuals and communities impacted by the wildfires have access to shelters and vital services. Please see their current list of shelters.
Emergency animal shelters. Los Angeles Animal Care and Control has information on shelters for both large and small animals.
During this time of enormous and sudden change, a mixture of feelings of anxiety, sadness, and a lack of concentration or motivation can be normal. UCLA’s Healthy Campus Initiative has provided tips on how you can
- Be sure you and your family are safe
- Reach out to others, if you are able, to check in on them
- Reduce trauma exposure — limit news consumption to what you need to know
- Minimize smoke exposure (check the air quality at UCLA in real time)
- Find activities that distract and bring comfort
- Remember your humanity — it's okay to cry
- Comparative suffering isn't helpful — everyone is hurting
- Hold onto hope — through disaster is born innovation and creative leadership, and stronger community ties
Reach out on your own behalf. At any time, you can access Counseling and Psychological Services (students) and the Staff and Faculty Counseling Center, as well as other well-being resources.
The National Child Traumatic Stress Network and others have developed resources in English and Spanish for families, children and communities to navigate what they are seeing and hearing, acknowledge their feelings, and find ways to cope together. Among them are:
Guidelines for helping children impacted by wildfires (en español)
Wildfires: Tips for parents on media coverage (en epañol)
Preparing children after a wildfire damages your community