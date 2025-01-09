UCLA will curtail campus operations, cancel undergraduate classes and move graduate courses to remote instruction for the next two days

Chancellor Julio Frenk today shared the following message and resources with the campus community.

Dear Bruin Community:

The first week of classes is typically a joyous occasion, and I am deeply sorry that the fires in our region have instead brought so much pain and caused so much devastation.

My leadership team and I recognize the anguish and anxiety these circumstances are creating within our community. As of this moment, at least five people in the L.A. area have died, homes and entire neighborhoods have been destroyed, more than 150,000 people have been evacuated and many more lives have been completely upended. UCLA and Los Angeles are connected — and these events have touched all of us. I want to express my heartfelt sympathy to everyone affected by this disaster, and I ask that you do everything you can to stay safe and, if you are able, to look out for those around you.

After careful consideration, we have made the decision to curtail campus operations, cancel undergraduate classes and move graduate courses to remote instruction for the next two days, Thursday, Jan. 9 and Friday, Jan. 10. While there remains no immediate fire danger to our campus, given an expected change in wind patterns in the hours ahead, it is likely that the air quality in Westwood will worsen.

For employees, if you are able to work remotely, please coordinate with your supervisors to do so. I am asking supervisors to work directly with their employees to meet any critical staffing and operational needs on campus, while being understanding and flexible.

Our UCLA Health facilities will remain open and fully operational so we can continue treating patients during this time. For those who work in the UCLA Health clinical areas (including medical, dental and nursing clinics), you will receive further communications from UCLA Health.

Our PreK-12 programs — Geffen Academy, UCLA Lab School and our Early Care and Education Programs — will be closed on both Thursday and Friday. UCLA Extension will move to remote instruction on these days.

We will continue to monitor conditions in the area and are prepared to further adjust campus operations if need be. Any modifications to classes after the next two days will be determined in collaboration with the Academic Senate, and we will share them immediately via BruinALERT with our community.

Even as UCLA’s central focus is on protecting our students, faculty and staff, I am also grateful that our university is doing what it can to support the broader L.A. community in a time of need. In addition to making available vacant units in our faculty housing facilities and at UCLA South Bay for employees who have been impacted, we are treating patients around the clock at our UCLA Health hospitals and clinics, housing evacuees at the Luskin Conference Center and adjusting facilities operations to preserve water for first responders. UCLA organizations have opened up their doors to provide free meals and other support to the community as well.

I want to personally thank our teams who have gone above and beyond to support Bruins and our neighboring communities during these times. UCLA has helpful resources available to support members of our campus, and I have included many of them below. Together, we will navigate this challenging period.

Sincerely,

Julio Frenk

Chancellor