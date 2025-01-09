Campus resources

Counseling & Psychological Services: Students who are experiencing distress can reach out to CAPS at 310-825-0768. Crisis counseling is available 24/7. Students can also access this comprehensive resource directory.

Mask availability for those on campus: If desired, you may obtain an N95 mask from the Ashe Center or from any residence hall front desk.

Employee assistance: Staff and faculty may contact the Staff and Faculty Counseling Center at 310-794-0245 for support in coping with the impact of these emergencies.

Emergency financial assistance: Employees in need of financial support can access emergency loans and hardship withdrawals through the UC 403(b) Plan. For more information, contact Fidelity at 1-866-682-7787.

Administrative leave: For employees impacted by the fires, administrative leave with pay may be available. Contact your human resources representative for more details.

Teaching resources: The UCLA Teaching & Learning Center’s guides on maintaining instructional continuity offer insight into managing a learning environment during this challenging time.