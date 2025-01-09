Chancellor Julio Frenk today shared the following video message with the UCLA community. “Many in our community are facing unimaginable challenges right now,” he wrote on social media, accompanying the video. “Please follow public safety warnings in your area, stay safe and look out for those around you. We are continuing to monitor the situation closely. We can get through this if we all stand together.”
More information for the campus community:
► Read Chancellor Frenk’s Jan. 8 message on changes to instruction and campus operations
► Find out how you can help relief efforts by donating and volunteering