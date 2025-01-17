Campus leaders hosted four virtual events to inform and hear from students, parents and employees, Jan. 13–16

As the Bruin community continued to process the loss and destruction caused by the devastating fires in Los Angeles County — and to deal with uncertainty about the future — UCLA leaders hosted four virtual town halls for the campus community between Jan. 13 and 16.

The events gave students, parents, faculty and staff the opportunity to learn more about UCLA’s fire planning and the resources available to impacted Bruins, to hear from campus leaders, and to get answers to their questions. You can watch recordings of each of those town halls below.

► Get the latest on campus operations, instruction and emergency plans for UCLA.

All-campus town hall: Jan. 16

Featured: Chancellor Julio Frenk; Vice Chancellor for Strategic Communications Mary Osako; Administrative Vice Chancellor Michael Beck; Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Monroe Gorden Jr.; Dean and Vice Provost of Undergraduate Education Adriana Galván; President of UCLA Health and CEO of the UCLA Hospital System Johnese Spisso; Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Personnel Michael Levine; Director of Employee and Labor Relations Anthony Solana Jr.; Vice Chancellor for Research and Creative Activities Roger Wakimoto; and Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Darnell Hunt

Town hall for parents and families: Jan. 14

Featured: Associate Vice Chancellor for Alumni Affairs Julie Sina; Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Monroe Gorden Jr.; Administrative Vice Chancellor Michael Beck; Dean and Vice Provost of Undergraduate Education Adriana Galván; and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Personnel Michael Levine

Town hall for students: Jan. 14

Featured: Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Monroe Gorden Jr.; Administrative Vice Chancellor Michael Beck; Dean and Vice Provost of Undergraduate Education Adriana Galván; Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Development and Health Suzanne Seplow; Assistant Vice Chancellor for Housing and Hospitality Services Pete Angelis; Undergraduate Students Association Council President Adam Tfayli; Graduate Student Association President Noor Nakhaei; Dean of Students Jasmine Rush; and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Personnel Michael Levine

Town hall for faculty and staff: Jan. 13

Featured: Administrative Vice Chancellor Michael Beck; Vice Chancellor for Research and Creative Activities Roger Wakimoto; Director of Employee and Labor Relations Anthony Solana Jr.; Vice Chancellor for Health Sciences and CEO of UCLA Health John Mazziotta; President of UCLA Health and CEO of the UCLA Hospital System Johnese Spisso; Director of Emergency Management Lisa Martin; Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Personnel Michael Levine; and Professor and Chair of the Academic Senate Kathy Bawn

See also Newsroom’s roundup story on the faculty and staff town hall.