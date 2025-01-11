Chancellor Julio Frenk today shared the following update and video message with the campus community.
Dear Bruin Community:
The fires in Los Angeles County continue to pose immense challenges for the Bruin community, and we are here to support you in any way we can. We are actively following developments and are ready should the situation evolve.
Our community’s safety and wellness is our top priority. The administration has requested that the Academic Senate approve extending remote instruction for undergraduate and graduate courses through Friday, January 17. The Academic Senate has approved. UCLA campus operations will continue to be modified during this time, as well.
Additional instructions will be provided by your instructors and supervisors, and we ask for continued flexibility and understanding as we all work through these difficult times.
Employees should continue to work remotely next week, if you are able to do so, with supervisor approval. I ask that supervisors continue to be flexible and understanding in their arrangements.
This does not apply to our health care staff. For those who work in the UCLA Health clinical areas (including medical, dental and nursing clinics), you will receive further communications from UCLA Health.
UCLA’s Consortium of Schools — Geffen Academy, UCLA Lab School and our Early Care and Education Programs — will communicate directly with their families regarding their operations. UCLA Extension will continue remote education.
Throughout all of this, I have been deeply moved by the unwavering kindness, empathy and support shown by our Bruin community. I want to thank you for these acts of compassion, which I have seen firsthand. We are seeing what happens when we all come together.
We will continue to communicate with you immediately on any new developments. We are here for each other, and as Bruins, we will get through this together.
Sincerely,
Julio Frenk
Chancellor
Resources for the campus community
BruinALERT
UCLA’s public alert and warning system is used to distribute emergency notifications to the campus community. A BruinALERT notification is primarily used to notify the UCLA campus community of a dangerous situation and/or immediate threat to their health or safety.
Bruins Safe Online
The latest updates regarding campus operations and emergency statuses will be shared on the BSO website, including access to the campus air quality dashboard.
Bruins Safe app
This app sends instant notifications and instructions when on-campus emergencies occur, and it allows for contact with campus safety staff for quick help during an emergency or to report a hazard. The app also provides safety resources.
Campus air quality
See UCLA’s AQI dashboard for real-time campus air quality information.
View additional campus safety resources on Bruins Safe Online.
(Fire safety resources: The following information can be helpful in reacting to and preventing fires: fire and Life safety, dorm fire safety and fire extinguisher training and use.)
To see areas requiring evacuation or that have received warnings of potential evacuation, see the following resources:
UCLA’s emergency response plans range from shelter-in-place orders to the full evacuation of campus, depending on the situation. If there is a campus evacuation, the fire marshal and UCLA Office of Emergency Management will determine the best course of action and provide guidance via BruinALERT.
UCLA. Vacant units in UCLA faculty housing facilities and at UCLA South Bay are available for UCLA employees who have lost their homes to the fires. Please reach out to [email protected] to learn more.
UCLA is also offering educed rates for local evacuees and those who have lost their homes at the UCLA Meyer and Renee Luskin Conference Center, The Inn at UCLA and the UCLA Lake Arrowhead Lodge. Please call 310-794-1600 to inquire about availability. Interested guests are asked to mention that their booking is due to a local wildfire evacuation or home loss and specify their desired location.
Los Angeles County. The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, the California Department of Social Services and local governments are coordinating to ensure that individuals and communities impacted by the wildfires have access to shelters and vital services. Please see their current list of shelters.
The nonprofit 211 LA — which connects community members and organizations with health, human and social services in Los Angeles — has partnered with Airbnb.com to provide free accommodations for people evacuated as a result of the local wildfires.
Emergency animal shelters. Los Angeles Animal Care and Control has information on shelters for both large and small animals.
Arthur Ashe Student Health and Wellness Center. The center remains open. See days and hours of operation. Students unable to make a scheduled appointment can call 310-825-4073 or cancel/reschedule their appointment using your Patient Portal. Appointment no-show fees will be waived at this time.
UCLA hospitals. UCLA’s hospitals are continuing to operate normally and treat patients. For updates on status, visit UCLA Health.
Counseling and Psychological Services. Students who are experiencing distress can reach out to CAPS at 310-825-0768. Crisis counseling is available 24/7. Students can also access this comprehensive resource directory.
Faculty Staff and Counseling Center. Employees can contact the center at 310-794-0245 for support in coping with the impact of these emergencies.
Additional well-being resources are available through Be Well Bruin.
UCLA’s Healthy Campus Initiative has provided the tips below on how you can take care of yourself and your family during this challenging time. Further resources from the center are available here.
- Be sure you and your family are safe
- Reach out to others, if you are able, to check in on them
- Reduce trauma exposure — limit news consumption to what you need to know
- Minimize smoke exposure
- Find activities that distract and bring comfort
- Remember your humanity — it's okay to cry
- Comparative suffering isn't helpful — everyone is hurting
- Hold onto hope — through disaster is born innovation and creative leadership, and stronger community ties
Families and children dealing with the trauma of wildfires. The National Child Traumatic Stress Network and others have developed resources in English and Spanish for families, children and communities to navigate what they are seeing and hearing, acknowledge their feelings, and find ways to cope together. Among them are:
Student resources. UCLA has compiled a resource directory for students that addresses student needs, academic support, safety and other fire-related topics. The directory will be updated it as new information becomes available.
UCLA’s Staff and Faculty Counseling Center has put together a wildfire resources guide (PDF) that includes information on accessing both federal and state disaster assistance, coping with trauma, and other important topics.
Campus basic needs. Visit UCLA Basic Needs at the Student Activities Center or call 310-825-5969 for assistance. Students needing immediate assistance can complete an intake form.
The Office of the California Governor has launched a 2025 Los Angeles Fires website with resources to support wildfire survivors and information detailing how to provide for federal assistance.
Emergency resources from UC’s benefit plan. If UC employees need extra assistance during a natural disaster or another emergency, they can contact their plan directly. Customer service representatives will do their best to offer the help you need as quickly as possible.
Emergency financial assistance: Employees in need of financial support can access emergency loans and hardship withdrawals through the UC 403(b) Plan. For more information, contact Fidelity at 1-866-682-7787or log in on their website.
Administrative leave: For employees who have been impacted by the fires and are unable to come to work or work remotely, administrative leave with pay may be available. Contact your human resources representative for more details.
Catastrophic leave program: Eligible UCLA employees who are nearing vacation accrual maximums are encouraged to donate their hours to fellow colleagues in need of time off.
Teaching resources. The UCLA Teaching and Learning Center’s guides on maintaining instructional continuity offer insight into managing a learning environment during this time.