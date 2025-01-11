UCLA will modify operations and move to remote instruction through Friday, Jan. 17

Chancellor Julio Frenk today shared the following update and video message with the campus community.

Dear Bruin Community:

The fires in Los Angeles County continue to pose immense challenges for the Bruin community, and we are here to support you in any way we can. We are actively following developments and are ready should the situation evolve.

Our community’s safety and wellness is our top priority. The administration has requested that the Academic Senate approve extending remote instruction for undergraduate and graduate courses through Friday, January 17. The Academic Senate has approved. UCLA campus operations will continue to be modified during this time, as well.

Additional instructions will be provided by your instructors and supervisors, and we ask for continued flexibility and understanding as we all work through these difficult times.

Employees should continue to work remotely next week, if you are able to do so, with supervisor approval. I ask that supervisors continue to be flexible and understanding in their arrangements.

This does not apply to our health care staff. For those who work in the UCLA Health clinical areas (including medical, dental and nursing clinics), you will receive further communications from UCLA Health.

UCLA’s Consortium of Schools — Geffen Academy, UCLA Lab School and our Early Care and Education Programs — will communicate directly with their families regarding their operations. UCLA Extension will continue remote education.

Throughout all of this, I have been deeply moved by the unwavering kindness, empathy and support shown by our Bruin community. I want to thank you for these acts of compassion, which I have seen firsthand. We are seeing what happens when we all come together.

We will continue to communicate with you immediately on any new developments. We are here for each other, and as Bruins, we will get through this together.

Sincerely,

Julio Frenk

Chancellor



Resources for the campus community

Campus emergency response plans

UCLA’s emergency response plans range from shelter-in-place orders to the full evacuation of campus, depending on the situation. If there is a campus evacuation, the fire marshal and UCLA Office of Emergency Management will determine the best course of action and provide guidance via BruinALERT.

Employees: Assistance and leave

Emergency resources from UC’s benefit plan. If UC employees need extra assistance during a natural disaster or another emergency, they can contact their plan directly. Customer service representatives will do their best to offer the help you need as quickly as possible. Emergency financial assistance: Employees in need of financial support can access emergency loans and hardship withdrawals through the UC 403(b) Plan. For more information, contact Fidelity at 1-866-682-7787or log in on their website. Administrative leave: For employees who have been impacted by the fires and are unable to come to work or work remotely, administrative leave with pay may be available. Contact your human resources representative for more details. Catastrophic leave program: Eligible UCLA employees who are nearing vacation accrual maximums are encouraged to donate their hours to fellow colleagues in need of time off. The Office of the California Governor has launched a 2025 Los Angeles Fires website with resources to support wildfire survivors and information detailing how to provide for federal assistance.