Following the announcement today that UCLA will soon return to in-person instruction and work,Vice Chancellor for Research and Creative Activities Roger Wakimoto and Adminstrative Vice Chancellor Michael Beck sent the following message about research ramp-up activities.

Dear Colleagues:

As Los Angeles continues its response to and recovery from one of the worst natural disasters in recent memory, we offer our sympathy and support to all impacted, especially those who have lost their homes or loved ones. The Palisades fire has reached 22% containment as of this writing and the winds are expected to be weaker with a return of the marine air into early next week. This quiescent period will allow fire crews to increase the size of the containment zone.

In light of these developments, and following Chancellor Frenk’s message, the campus plans to lift all previously announced restrictions for on-campus research on Saturday, Jan. 18. However, we will continue to monitor air quality issues due to the lingering smoke concerns. In addition, we will continue to monitor the fires, including possible “hot spots” that could reignite, into the foreseeable future. We hope that you incorporate flexibility and understanding for both students and employees who are facing challenges as a result of the fires. Additional guidance will be issued for those working in the David Geffen School of Medicine.

If you or a colleague needs assistance, please visit UCLA Newsroom’s L.A. Fires web page for more information on a number of resources available for those impacted by the fires and ways to help. There is also a UCLA Evacuee Resources Inventory that provides a list of resources available to you, whether you are in search of housing/hotels, food distribution sites, clothing, would like to donate to those in need and more.

Please encourage all staff, students and postdocs in your group to prioritize their safety and monitor campus updates closely via BruinALERT and Bruins Safe Online.

Thank you for your continued understanding.

Sincerely,

Roger M. Wakimoto

Vice Chancellor for Research & Creative Activities

Michael J. Beck

Administrative Vice Chancellor

