Adminstrative Vice Chancellor Michael Beck, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Personnel Michael Levine, and Associate Vice Chancellor for Campus Human Resources Lubbe Levin sent today sent the following message to UCLA faculty and staff members outlining the campus’s transition to modified operations and the resources available to help those affected by the fires.

Dear Colleagues:

Over the past week, our community has demonstrated exceptional resilience and unity in challenging circumstances. We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to each of you — our dedicated faculty and staff — for your adaptability, patience, and unwavering commitment to supporting one another and maintaining continuity in our work.

Chancellor Frenk announced today to the campus community that we will be pivoting UCLA’s operational status from emergency to modified beginning Friday, Jan. 17, at 5:00 p.m. With the end of emergency operating status, in-person teaching, learning and work will resume. We want to share a few key updates and provide important resources to support this transition. We encourage everyone to remain flexible during this period as we navigate the return to on-campus activities.



Key Updates and Next Steps

Campus Operations: Starting Friday at 5 p.m., our campus will transition from emergency to modified operational status. We are pivoting to modified operational status since the fires and potential smoke impacts may pose a future challenge to normal operations of the campus. We will notify the community on further changes to campus operational status including when we move back to normal operational status on Bruins Safe Online . Please work with your supervisors and department heads to confirm any specific adjustments or expectations related to your area. Athletic events and other campus events may resume starting on Friday, Jan. 17, at 5 p.m. Please check the UCLA Library UCLA Recreation and ASUCLA websites for their hours of operation.

Return to Regular In-Person Schedules: Staff and faculty working remotely due to the fires should return to their regular in-person schedules starting Tuesday, Jan. 21. For those with challenges or needing special accommodations, please consult with your supervisor or department leader to discuss support options.

Air Quality on Campus: Many Bruins have questions about campus air quality, especially as they prepare to return to in-person teaching, learning and work. UCLA has multiple air-quality sensors around campus to provide real-time AQI levels using the EPA’s NowCast methodology. Please refer to UCLA’s AirQual dashboard to check the current air quality at UCLA and Air Quality Assessment at UCLA for more information.



Resources and Support

We recognize that even though the campus is transitioning back to more regular operations, many in our Bruin community are still recovering from these devastating fires where loved ones were lost, homes were destroyed or damaged, and our daily routines were disrupted. We are here to support our Bruins during this complex and challenging period. If you or a colleague needs assistance, please visit the UCLA Evacuee Resources Inventory, which provides a list of resources available to you, whether you are searching for housing/hotels, food distribution sites, clothing, would like to donate to those in need, and more. The inventory is also posted on our L.A. fires: UCLA campus updates and resources web page.

We also want to remind you of a variety of resources and support for employees in times of crisis, including:

Stay Connected

BruinALERT : UCLA's public alert system provides emergency notifications about dangerous situations or immediate threats to the campus community. Use this link to update your contact information to ensure you receive alerts.

Bruins Safe Online : Here, you can find the latest updates on campus operations, emergency statuses, and the campus air quality dashboard.

Bruins Safe App : The app allows users to receive instant emergency notifications, contact campus safety staff and access safety resources directly.



Thank you again for your dedication and cooperation during this time. UCLA connects us all, and the strength of our Bruin community inspires us as we look forward to resuming our shared mission together.

Sincerely,

Michael J. Beck

Administrative Vice Chancellor

Michael S. Levine

Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Personnel

Lubbe Levin

Associate Vice Chancellor, Campus Human Resources

Chief Human Resources Officer

► Read all previous fire-related messages from campus leadership.