Following the announcement today that UCLA will soon return to in-person instruction and work,Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Monroe Gorden Jr. and Adminstrative Vice Chancellor Michael Beck sent the following message to students about returning to campus and the resources available to them.

Dear Bruins:

As we take steps to transition back to academic and campus life, we want to express our deepest gratitude to all Bruins — students, families, staff, faculty and alumni — as well as the first responders and emergency personnel who have worked tirelessly during the recent wildfires. Your resilience, generosity and support for one another have been truly inspiring.

As Chancellor Frenk shared earlier today, this week brought positive news. The red flag warning has been lifted and emergency responders are making progress in combating the fires. These developments allow us to shift from emergency operations to modified operations as of Friday, Jan. 17 at 5 p.m. We are optimistic about how things are trending, and we plan to resume in-person classes and campus activities next week.

While the past weeks have been unsettling for many, some members of our Bruin family have faced extraordinary loss. Homes have been destroyed, lives disrupted, and in tragic cases, lost, and uncertainty persists. To all who have been deeply impacted, please know you are not alone. Our Bruin community will rally together to ensure no Bruin faces these challenges alone.

We want to provide updates on resources and information to guide this transition:

Mental Health and Wellness Resources

Your emotional well-being remains our top priority. If you’re feeling overwhelmed or in need of support, please reach out:

Financial Resources and Basic Needs

For those experiencing financial strain or basic needs challenges

Economic Crisis Response Team (ECRT) : Immediate assistance is available for those facing hardship. Begin your request on the Student in Crisis website.

Basic Needs UCLA : Support for housing, food, and other essentials is available to you. Learn more about our offerings at Basic Needs UCLA.

Financial Aid : If your family’s ability to contribute towards your educational costs has been impacted and you would like to speak with a financial aid counselor about how financial aid can help, please contact us using the MyUCLA Message Center or call Financial Aid and Scholarships at 310-206-0400.

Student Legal Services Student Legal Services is available to offer legal advice on contract review, filing insurance claims, landlord/tenant disputes, and many more. Please reach out to the office at 310-825-9894 or [email protected] to meet with one of our attorneys.



Academic Resources and Support

We recognize that your personal circumstances may have changed. If you need support related to academics or accommodations

Academic Support: If you need support in navigating communications with faculty, contact the Dean-on-Call at 310-825-3871 or at [email protected] .

Center for Accessible Education: Students registered with the Center for Accessible Education (CAE) can access tailored support as they navigate this transition. Please contact your CAE counselor or visit CAE’s website for guidance on accommodations, academic resources, and support services. Your success remains our priority, and CAE staff are here to advocate for and assist you during this time.

Office of the Dean of Students : If you have additional questions, contact the Office of the Dean of Students at (310) 825-3871 or [email protected] .



Programs, Events and Student Life

We’re excited to welcome you back as campus life resumes:

Dining Services: Campus dining halls will return to their normal schedule this weekend to support students returning to the Hill. All residents with a meal plan will receive a communication today with specific updates.

Student Activities: Campus events, club meetings and other activities will gradually resume in line with safety protocols. Updates will be provided via Student Organizations, Leadership and Engagement. Athletic events and other campus events may resume starting on Friday, Jan. 17 at 5 p.m. Please check the UCLA Library UCLA Recreation and ASUCLA websites for their hours of operation.



Return to Student Employment

If you were employed on campus, please reach out to your supervisor for updates on returning to your position and determining your eligibility for compensation due to missed work as a result of the fires.



Supporting Our Community

UCLA has curated a list of ways members of our community can help those in need. That list can be found on UCLA Newsroom.

Our UCLA Volunteer Center will be gathering upcoming opportunities for service.

A Bruin Wildfire Relief Fund has been created to contribute financially to those in need.

There is also a UCLA Evacuee Resources Inventory that provides a list of resources available to you, whether you are in search of housing/hotels, food distribution sites, clothing, would like to donate to those in need and more.

As we move forward, we encourage everyone to reflect on Chancellor Frenk’s message about the compassion and connection that define our Bruin community. Bruins support Bruins, and together, we will rebuild and emerge stronger.

Thank you for your resilience, kindness and commitment to one another. We are here for you, and we are proud of the way our community continues to uphold the Bruin spirit.

With gratitude,

Monroe Gorden, Jr.

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs



Michael J. Beck

Administrative Vice Chancellor

