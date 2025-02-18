The David C. Copley Center for Costume Design in the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television is proud to present the 15th annual “Sketch to Screen,” a panel discussion featuring all six of this year’s Academy Award nominees for Best Costume Design.

Moderated by Deborah Nadoolman Landis, the founding director of the center and a distinguished professor at UCLA, “Sketch to Screen” celebrates the artists who’ve shaped the visual style of some of this year’s most vibrant films.

Joining Landis for the event are nominees:

Lisy Christl “Conclave” (Focus Features)

Linda Muir “Nosferatu” (Focus Features) (first-time nominee)

Arianne Phillips “A Complete Unknown” (Searchlight Pictures)

Paul Tazewell “Wicked” (Universal Pictures)

Janty Yates and Dave Crossman “Gladiator II” (Paramount Pictures)

Just days before the Oscars ceremony, the Copley Center brings costume design’s brightest stars to the heart of Hollywood on Saturday, March 1, at the landmark Egyptian Theatre, steps away from the award show’s red carpet.

“This panel discussion is the only opportunity for these artists to come together in one place for a conversation during award season,” Landis, who has hosted the event since its inception, said.

The annual event, produced by UCLA’s top-ranked David C. Copley Center for Costume Design in the School of Theater, Film and Television, will honor these creative minds, inviting them to engage in a thought-provoking discussion with Landis about the vital role that costume designers play in creating unforgettable characters.

The Copley Center is also excited to announce that four-time Academy Award-nominated costume designer Arianne Phillips (“A Complete Unknown,” “Walk the Line,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, and “W.E.”) will serve as the David C. Copley Designer-in-Residence in 2025. Beginning in May, Phillips will be in class at UCLA, mentoring costume design students on a project that will provide real-world insight into the process of researching and designing for a major feature film

WHEN

Saturday, March 1 at 1 p.m.

WHERE

The Egyptian Theater

6712 Hollywood Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90028

WHO

Moderator: Deborah Nadoolman Landis (Coming to America, Indiana Jones), founding director of the TFT David C. Copley Center for Costume Design.

2025 Academy Award Nominees (in alphabetical order):

FOR INTERVIEWS:

Landis is available for advance interviews.

Press is welcome to attend/cover the event. Please reach out to the contacts below to reserve seats.

DIRECTIONS & PARKING:

The Egyptian Theatre is located at 6712 Hollywood Blvd. For rideshare, enter “Egyptian Theatre” as the destination; drop off will be on N. Las Palmas Ave. The closest Metro rail stop is Hollywood & Highland on the B line. Several bus lines have stops within a short distance, including Metro Bus 217 and the Dash Hollywood.

Parking info can be found here.

There are multiple paid parking lots and garages near the Egyptian Theatre. Some options include 1609 N Las Palmas Ave (cash only), 1634 N Las Palmas Ave (cash only), and 1710 N Cherokee Ave. Please note, The Ovation Shopping center garage (located at 6801 Hollywood Blvd with driveways off of N Orange Dr and Highland Ave) is likely to be closed at the time of this event.