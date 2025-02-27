Fire hydrants rarely “run out of water.” The water used from hydrants during urban fires is the same as your drinking water supply. Building codes can be used to ensure that fire hydrants supply water when and where it is needed. For example, L.A. codes specify hydrant type, spacing, pressure, and connections. L.A. County codes are similar.

However, during wildfires, fire hydrants do often start to flow at less-than-ideal rates. This happens when parts of the urban water system supporting them either have much higher demands on parts of the local water supply system than normal, have to draw on more distant water supplies, fail to maintain sufficient pressure to provide supply for desired fire flow, or a combination of these factors.

A lot of the strain on fire hydrants during wildfires is due to residents in the area leaving on hoses or sprinklers (automatic roof sprinklers are increasingly required for insurance purposes) or even operating their own fire hydrants to try to protect their property. While this is understandable, the high simultaneous use of water places extreme strain on urban water systems, particularly in areas where water must be pumped uphill — as is the case in mountain or canyon areas.

An additional strain can come from pipes damaged by the fire, which can leak water heavily, reducing flow and pressure for other parts of the system. Electric power service to maintain pressure is also often compromised during wildfires, and urban water systems are forced to rely on backup generators (or, less commonly, batteries) for limited power in key parts of the system.