As the school year kicks off and more students, faculty and staff resume their commutes to campus, UCLA Transportation is offering free and discounted rates for those who choose public transit.

In alignment with its goal of encouraging the use of more environmentally friendly commuting options, UCLA Transportation offers subsidized passes for several transit agencies, including local and commuter lines. Participation in these programs also provides access to discounted daily parking when people need to drive to campus.

New riders can take advantage of the Bruin Commuter Transit Benefit Program that offers eligible employees one free quarterly transit pass when they sign up. Participants must be a current UCLA employee or registered student with a valid BruinCard ID and must not have held a UCLA-subsidized transit pass or joined another transit promotion within the last two years.

Program participants get unlimited rides at no cost on Los Angeles Metro bus and rail lines, Santa Monica Big Blue Bus and Culver CityBus. A bonus this fall is the option to also add one of the commuter lines: LADOT Commuter Express, Santa Clarita Transit, Antelope Valley Transit Authority or Long Beach Transit. The offer could save riders hundreds of dollars in transit costs.

As an incentive for regular riders to hop back on the bus this fall, UCLA has reduced prices on its Go Metro pass— and is extending that discount to the commuter line passes as well.

Besides being the more affordable alternative, potentially saving thousands of dollars each year in car-related costs, taking transit has additional benefits.

“Public transportation helps relieve traffic congestion, reduce air pollution and is linked to a healthier lifestyle, particularly by alleviating the stress related to driving,” said David Karwaski, UCLA Transportation’s mobility planning and traffic systems director.

Although ridership was down last year, public transportation remains a reliable way to get around. Transit agencies are restoring service to pre-pandemic levels and making route and schedule change improvements.

For more information on getting to UCLA using public transit, visit the Transportation website.