May is Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and UCLA will celebrate throughout the month! All of these upcoming events are free unless noted otherwise.

May 2, 7–8 p.m.

“July 4th, 2020”

Join UCLA Health for a virtual film screening and a live Q&A with the director and producers. July 2020, at the peak of the pandemic in the city of Los Angeles, misunderstandings and conflicts between a Chinese immigrant father, a white restaurant owner and a young black man escalate into a tumultuous climax. This event is open to all UCLA faculty, staff, trainees and community members. Register for the Zoom link.

May 3, 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m. EDT

White House Forum on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians & Pacific Islanders

Join the White House and the White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., for a communitywide celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Ninez Ponce, director of the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research, will be on the panel to discuss Advancing Justice Through Data Equity. Register to attend virtually.

May 3, 5–6 p.m.

The Relationship Between Government and Nonprofit Sector in China: A Network Perspective

Ji Ma, assistant professor at the University of Texas, Austin, will provide a network perspective in a Zoom webinar on the relationship between the government and nonprofit sector in China through three empirical studies: analyzing the board interlocking relationship between charitable foundations to illustrate the tension between state power and elite autonomy in the Chinese nonprofit sector; examining the government grant and foundation board interlocking network to demonstrate how government sponsorship can be redistributed within the nonprofit sector through social relations; and exploring the party-state’s strategy of embeddedness in Chinese nonprofits.

May 4, 4–5 p.m.

The Zhuangzi as Medicine: Fang Yizhi’s 方以智 (1611–1671) Yaodi pao Zhuang

This talk examines how two intersecting textual communities, represented in Fang Yizhi’s commentary Yaodi pao Zhuang (comp. 1663), read the Zhuangzi during the Ming-Qing transition. Prior to the fall of the Ming, Fang was a prominent intellectual, hailing from a family with a long tradition of scholarship on the Changes classic. Jesse Chapman, who earned a doctorate in Chinese Language from UC Berkeley, is a visiting lecturer in history at UCLA. The talk will be held in Room 6275 at Bunche Hall.

May 6, 4:30–8 p.m.

Hui O’Imiloas 38th Annual Lu’Au

Join Hawai’i Club at UCLA on May 6 in Pauley Pavilion for the 38th Annual Lu’Au. Dinner starts at 4:50 p.m., the performance is at 6 p.m. General admission tickets are $5 (free for UCLA students) and $15 for dinner (all).

May 6, 7:30 p.m.

“Free Chol Soo Lee” at the Billy Wilder Theater

The screening of “Free Chol Soo Lee,” a documentary about a 20-year-old Korean immigrant in 1970s San Francisco who is convicted of a Chinatown gang murder he did not commit, will be followed by a Q&A with filmmakers Julie Ha, Eugene Yi; Benjamin Kang (UCLA KASA), Kirn Kim (API-RISE), Jai Lee Wong (member of Chol Soo Lee Defense Committee) and Michael Suzuki (L.A. County Office of the Public Defender). The Q&A will be moderated by Charlene Tonai Din.

May 9, Noon

Munchin’ With Chef Julia

Be prepared to learn easy and practical tips to one-up your skill in the kitchen. Join APIFSA, InspirASIAN, DGSOM AAPI Alliance community members on Zoom as UCLA Teaching Kitchen’s Chef Julia shares simple yet healthy and sustainable cooking tips on making: Spam Fried Rice with Veggies & Pineapple; Fijian Fish Curry served with Jasmine Rice; and Samoan Chicken with Coconut Rice. This event is open to all UCLA faculty, staff, trainees, and community members. Register for the Zoom link.

May 9, 12:30–2 p.m.

Painting and the Surveyed Site: Leng Mei’s View of Rehe and the Construction of the Early Qing Landscape

“View of Rehe” by Qing court painter Leng Mei has long been an enigma. Bearing only the artist’s signature and a brief mention in an imperial painting catalogue compiled about 40 years later, there is not much known about the work’s origins. In this Zoom webinar, University of Sydney Professor Stephen Whiteman will discuss a paper from his book “Where Dragon Veins Meet: The Kangxi Emperor’s Mountain Estate in Poetry and Print,” which offers a fresh approach to Leng Mei’s monumental landscape.

May 10, 5:30–6:30 p.m.

“Koreatown, Los Angeles: Immigration, Race and the ‘American Dream’”

Brown University professor Shelley Lee discusses her book, which starts with the early development of L.A.’s Koreatown and culminates with the 1992 L.A. riots and their aftermath, to show how Korean Americans’ lives were shaped by patterns of racial segregation and urban poverty. “Koreatown, Los Angeles: Immigration, Race and the ‘American Dream’” also looks at legacies of anti-Asian racism and orientalism. The book talk will be held in Room 220 at Haines Hall.

Through May 14 at the Hammer Museum at UCLA

Cruel Youth Diary: Chinese Photography and Video from the Haudenschild Collection

Selected from a recent major gift of works to the Hammer Contemporary Collection by the Haudenschild family, this exhibition focuses on pioneering Chinese photography and video from the 1990s and early 2000s. Cruel Youth Diary features works from artists whose work responded to major social, political and economic changes in mainland China, including Cao Fei, Chen Shaoxiong, Feng Mengbo and Hong Hao.

May 18, 8 p.m.

Music and Justice, Part Two: Righteousness and Bravery: A Concert for Sugihara

The Lowell Milken Center for Music of American Jewish Experience at the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music presents part two of its Music and Justice series with a concert honoring Chiune Sugihara, the Japanese diplomat who clandestinely saved thousands of Jews during World War II from his post in Kaunas, Lithuania. The concert, held in Royce Hall, will feature the West Coast Premiere of Lera Auerbach’s Symphony No. 6, “Vessels of Light.”

May 21, 7 p.m.

Shankar Plays Shankar

Grammy-nominated sitar virtuoso Anoushka Shankar, daughter of Ravi Shankar, will perform his Concerto No. 3 at Royce Hall. The concert, presented by the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, premieres a homegrown work by L.A.-based composer Marc Lowenstein and takes audiences on a brief excursion to Spain with performances of Manuel de Falla’s El sombrero de tres picos and Bizet’s Symphony No. 1 in C major.

May 31, 5–7 p.m.

Advancing Leaders Through Opportunity Panel

Hear from UCLA Bruins, a UCLA alumnus and Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia as they share the opportunities that shaped their lived experiences and helped them become the leaders they are today while paying homage to AANHPI. The panel will be held in the Neuroscience Research Building Auditorium and via Zoom. This event is open to all UCLA faculty, staff, trainees and community members. Register here and bring your BruinCard to check in the day of the event.

Through Aug. 27 at the Hammer Museum

Hammer Projects: Chiharu Shiota

Chiharu Shiota is a Berlin-based artist whose installations, sculpture and performance art invoke psychogeographic spaces of memory, emotions, and the cyclical nature of life and death. Using red, black, or white yarn as a base material, Shiota often creates meticulously webbed environments that span the length of entire galleries and mimic organic forms such as cobwebs, veins, and fractals. She also includes a range of found objects in her work such as wooden chairs, abandoned shoes, rusted keys and used dresses as a strategy to implicate the viewer in the artist’s personal narratives that are often universal experiences.