Key takeaways: Programs and initiatives across UCLA have benefited from the Morrisons’ philanthropy.

The couples’ latest gift complements a previous $1.2 million donation to finance improvements at the Faculty Club.

The new funds will support the remodeling of the club’s North Hallway. ​​​​​​

UCLA has received a gift of $1.6 million from professors Sherie and Donald Morrison to fund ongoing renovations to the UCLA Faculty Club, a campus institution that since 1959 has been the setting for events and conversations that have influenced the direction of scholarship at the university and beyond.

“As both renowned scholars and dedicated campus boosters, Sherie and Don Morrison have done a great deal to strengthen UCLA’s intellectual and social environment,” said UCLA Chancellor Gene Block. “We are grateful for their meaningful gift, which will create new opportunities for connection and community in a space unlike any other on our campus.”

A staple of social and academic life at UCLA, the Faculty Club recently reopened after a two-year closure for seismic and infrastructure upgrades and remodeling. The Morrisons’ donation will support improvements to the club’s interior that update its appearance and function while enhancing its historical and cultural value.

“Over the years, the Faculty Club has provided a uniquely warm environment in which we have not only enjoyed the company of longtime friends but also forged new friendships,” the Morrisons said. “This special place has enriched and continues to enrich our lives, and we are delighted to honor it in return.”

Sherie, a distinguished professor emerita of microbiology, immunology and molecular genetics in the UCLA College, is a renowned scientist whose research has led to major advancements in the area of genetically engineered antibodies. Don, a professor emeritus of marketing at the UCLA Anderson School of Management, is an award-winning scholar who has served as a mentor to students and faculty alike. In 2019, the couple received the UCLA Medal, the university’s highest honor, in recognition of their achievements and service.

After it became clear several years ago that structural upgrades were needed to the Faculty Club’s building and grounds, UCLA’s lead investment in the project was bolstered by contributions from donors; a gift of $1.2 million from the Morrisons financed visible improvements, including painting, carpeting, carpentry and exterior lighting. In honor of the couple’s leadership support, the club’s California Room was renamed the Sherie and Donald Morrison Room. Their new donation brings their total giving to the Faculty Club to $2.8 million.

The Morrisons’ philanthropy has addressed areas of need across campus for decades. Among their many contributions are the establishment of three endowed chairs in microbiology, immunology and molecular genetics in the UCLA College’s Division of Life Sciences; the creation of the Morrison Family Center for Marketing Studies and Data Analytics at UCLA Anderson; and longtime support for UCLA Athletics.

Their new gift will fund the remodeling of the Faculty Club’s North Hallway. In recognition of their contribution, the club’s current Cypress Bar and Lounge will be renamed the Sherie Bar and Lounge.

Over the years, the couple has built vibrant relationships across campus, and their warmth and generosity have been felt by many colleagues and friends, including Victoria Steele, distinguished librarian emerita and curator emerita of the UCLA Public Art Collection.

“Through Don and Sherie’s remarkable work and inspired, generous philanthropy, they enhance the future of UCLA every day,” Steele said. “They are leaders by example whose friendship and active commitment are instrumental in supporting and transforming our university.”