Altadena’s Black community disproportionately affected by Eaton Fire, report shows

A UCLA study shows systemic inequalities and redlining practices contributed to fire vulnerability and impacts.

A UCLA study shows systemic inequalities and redlining practices contributed to fire vulnerability and impacts.

UCLA honors alumna Yasmin Delahoussaye with Fiat Lux Award

The longtime teacher, counselor and advocate of educational leadership has helped thousands of low-income students of color earn college scholarships and degrees.

Bruinettes bring pillar of the HBCU experience to UCLA

Since their debut in the 2023 fall quarter, the Bruinettes at UCLA have been carving out a new space for Black representation in student performances.

Hear from members of the inaugural Bruinettes from UCLA Newsroom

Protecting Black mothers before, during and after pregnancy

The UCLA Center for Reproductive Science, Health and Education brought together a group of women at the heart of making change for a program on ways to improve the lives of Black women, a group still experiencing disproportionately high pregnancy-related deaths.

Read about how the center is addressing the crisis from UCLA Newsroom

From Africa to the U.S.: Giving back by making math possible

UCLA professor of mathematics Wilfrid Gangbo, who discovered his aptitude for math at an early age in the West African country of Benin, is committed to helping uplift current and future STEM students, as well as increasing the number of Black recipients of doctorates in the mathematical sciences.

Read about the Black history that inspired him from UCLA Newsroom

Honoring Juneteenth with art, education and community-building

Ever since Juneteenth — celebrated on June 19 — became the newest federal holiday in 2021, UCLA’s Cheryl Keyes has been carefully planning how she could best commemorate it on a big Bruin scale.

Read more about the 2024 Juneteenth celebration from UCLA Newsroom

Afro-Latino Bruins on embracing identity, and why there is 'more love to come'

Three Bruins share their stories about discovering themselves and their histories, and finding community at UCLA.

Three Bruins share their stories about discovering themselves and their histories, and finding community at UCLA.