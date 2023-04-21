Jack Feuer, editorial director of UCLA Magazine from 2005 to 2019, died April 7 in Thousand Oaks, California, after being hospitalized for a sudden illness that exacerbated long-term, underlying health conditions. He was 71.

Feuer came to UCLA with vast experience from a long career in journalism, marketing and publishing. He had served as a reporter and editor for MediaPost, Adweek and Inside Media magazine. He had also spent time as a managing editor at J.D. Power and was the author of “Good Men: A Practical Handbook for Divorced Dads.”

“When Jack arrived at UCLA in 2005, he announced his intention to transform UCLA Magazine from a university magazine into a sort of ‘city’ magazine that would appeal to everyone, not just alumni,” said Wendy Soderburg, who was the magazine’s managing editor. “I was a bit skeptical at first, but with his typical drive and indomitable spirit, Jack succeeded in winning us all over. And the end result was something we were very proud of.”

A native of Tenafly, New Jersey, Feuer received a bachelor’s degree in English and journalism from New York University in 1974 and a master’s degree in public communications from Syracuse University the following year.

“As an editor, Jack was tough but warmhearted and quick to interject a humorous wisecrack that reminded you he was always on your side,” said Mary Daily, who worked with him as senior editor. “Throughout his years in academia, he held firmly to his real-world view. Until the day he retired, he insisted that UCLA Magazine adhere to strict industry standards. And he took pride in his New Jersey/New York persona, sometimes having bagels flown across the country for the staff.”

The magazine’s design director, Suzannah Mathur, recalled, “When Jack interviewed me for my position at UCLA, I immediately felt like I was chatting with my long-lost uncle. He had a knack for making people feel comfortable and as though they were part of an extended family. He was sharp and witty, and he kept us entertained with endless stories. And he was so talented — his passion for UCLA Magazine was contagious, and he tirelessly defended the magazine, the integrity of the writing and the original artwork. He was a legend.”

On April 15, friends, family and colleagues from several chapters in Feuer’s life gathered on Zuma Beach in Malibu to pay tribute to him, telling “Jack stories” and dropping flowers into the sea in a gesture of farewell. Many spoke of his lasting impact on them and said they would never forget him.

He is survived by his son, Alex Feuer, and daughter-in-law, Molly Feuer.