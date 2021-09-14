Nancy Anne “Nan” Wooden, the daughter of legendary former UCLA men’s basketball coach John Wooden, died Sept. 14 of natural causes. She was 87.

A friend to many in the UCLA Athletics community, Nan Wooden remained a fixture at UCLA games long after her father retired from coaching in 1975. She often sat in her father’s reserved seat in section 103 of Pauley Pavilion, among her friends and family.

Wooden is survived by her younger brother, Jim Wooden; three daughters, Cathleen Trapani, Christy Impelman and Caryn Bernstein; six grandchildren, Tyler and Cameron Trapani, John and Kyle Impelman, Cori Andersen and Eric Bernstein; and four great-grandchildren.

Her grandson Tyler played on the men’s basketball team from 2008 to 2012. In February 2011, he scored the final basket in a victory against the University of Arizona, the final game before Pauley Pavilion underwent an 18-month renovation.

Wooden was born in Kentucky in 1934 and raised in Indiana. She moved with her family to Southern California in 1948, when her father accepted the job as UCLA’s head coach.

