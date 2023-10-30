The UCLA International Institute will lead the campus’s annual celebration of International Education Week next Monday through Thursday, Nov. 6–9. An nationwide initiative of the U.S. departments of state and education, the week highlights the importance of international education and exchange.

With support from 21 UCLA sponsors and the participation of units across campus, International Education Week at UCLA offers students, faculty and staff a range of events and activities, from musical and cultural performances and lectures on global politics to international career workshops and martial arts classes.

Participants will have opportunities to:

Learn about international educational programs, both on campus and abroad, and international research opportunities, scholarships and internships.

Join in the conversation on issues of global significance with students, faculty and university leaders.

Discover innovative career paths in the international sphere.

Immerse themselves in the wide range of global cultures and arts at UCLA.

► Get the details on International Education Week events.

The week’s activities help to further UCLA’s mission of deepening its impact both globally and within Los Angeles, one of the world’s most diverse megacities.

As a global university with a ‘glocal’ vision, UCLA helps connect the world with local communities, and vice versa. Research conducted on campus — whether in the social sciences and humanities, medicine, economics, the life sciences and environmental sciences, engineering, or the arts — has an impact on people in Los Angeles and across the globe. In addition, the university’s diverse student body, faculty and staff bring their deep connections to various world cultures to campus and the city. And the UCLA Alumni Association has active networks around the world.

The International Institute supports a campus ecosystem that educates UCLA students to become global citizens in today’s complex world, offering a broad range of undergraduate degree programs in international studies (global studies, global health, international and area studies, international development, international migration) and three master’s programs (African, East Asian and Latin American studies). It also hosts 27 individual centers and programs dedicated to education and research on specific world regions and global issues, which regularly offer free public events.