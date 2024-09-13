Dr. Julio Frenk, who will become UCLA’s seventh chancellor on Jan. 1, has been recognized as one of Time magazine’s top Latino leaders for 2024. Included alongside Frenk are 16 other trailblazers in politics, business, culture and entertainment, including comedian George Lopez, actress Aubrey Plaza and media commentator Ana Navarro.

Frenk shared with the magazine what guides his leadership and his approach to the two fields that have defined his career — public health and higher education — and their affect on society.

“What we can do internally within a university [is] to make sure we promote diversity, inclusion in every sense, equity, and the sense of belonging,” he said. “If we do that in the right way, then we are setting an example for our larger society.”

See the full list and read stories about the winners, in both Spanish and English, on the Time magazine website.