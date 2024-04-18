UCLA Library’s recently launched “L.A. Stories” video series showcases the region’s diverse communities, cultures and landmarks through the library’s vast collections.

The newest installment focuses on Richard Neutra, the Austrian-American architect whose seminal mid-century designs significantly influenced the aesthetics and philosophy of modern architecture in Los Angeles and beyond.

In the above video, scholars and UCLA Library experts discuss Neutra’s legacy and the important work of preserving the Richard and Dion Neutra Papers, stewarded by UCLA Library Special Collections.