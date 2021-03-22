Members of the UCLA men’s water polo team celebrating after winning the NCAA championship on Sunday, March 21, 2021.

No. 3 UCLA captured its 12th NCAA title in men’s water polo with a 7-6 win at No. 4 USC today, bringing UCLA’s total NCAA championships to 119..

The Bruins received goals from six different players. Junior Jake Cavano scored two goals, including the eventual difference maker with 6:23 left in the game. Sophomore goalkeeper Bernardo Maurizi held the Trojans scoreless throughout the first half and racked up nine saves. UCLA never trailed in the game.

Senior Nicolas Saveljic was chosen as the most valuable player.

Head coach Adam Wright has now guided UCLA to four NCAA titles in that role. He also won two as a player and one in the position of assistant coach.

Read the full story on the UCLA Athletics website.