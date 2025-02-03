This Black History Month, join Bruins for music, art and discussions around poetry, jazz and dance. The events touch upon themes of visibility, Afrofuturism, loss and music composition.

This list represents a fraction of the programming offered at UCLA throughout the year. Follow campus units such as the Ralph J. Bunche Center for African American Studies and the African American studies department, as well as the Black Bruin Resource Center, which hosts a wide range of programming focused on Black lives, experiences and research on campus and in the community.

Feb. 9 to May 4

Alice Coltrane, Monument Eternal

Alice Coltrane is the focus of a new exhibition presented by the Hammer Museum at UCLA, which delves into the life and legacy of the jazz musician, devotional leader and mother. Named after her book, “Monument Eternal,” it will feature works by contemporary artists paired with objects from Coltrane’s personal archive, such as sheet music and unreleased audio recordings. Works will be in the form of video, installation, performance and sculpture, and will engage with themes of spiritual transcendence, personal loss and innovation.

Admission to the exhibition is free.

Feb. 13, 5:30 p.m.

A Conversation with Michael Abels

A conversation with Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Michael Abels, best known for his genre-defying and award-winning scores for “Star Wars: The Acolyte” and Jordan Peele films “Get Out,” “Us” and “Nope,” Michael Abels is coming to UCLA for a conversation hosted by the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music’s Center for Musical Humanities.

Abels’ lecture, which will take place in Lani Hall at the Schoenburg Music Building, is free with registration. Seating is on a first-come, first-seated basis.

February 14, 7:00 p.m.

In the Beginning Was the Word – Nathaniel Mackey

Poet Nathaniel Mackey will present an evening of spoken word poetry and jazz music at the Herb Alpert School of Music. Mackey is known for his expansive world-building and intensive exploration of the relationship between music and poetry. Mackey’s reading will be paired with guest musicians and distinguished faculty member Salim Washington.

The performance will be livestreamed online from Schoenberg Hall.

February 15, 9 p.m.

BLACK HOLE – Trilogy And Triathlon

The Center for the Art of Performance will host BLACK HOLE — Trilogy and Triathlon, an uninterrupted hour-long art performance created by award-winning choreographer Shamel Pitts. Through the journey of three performers of African heritage, including Pitts, BLACK HOLE will weave together dance, sound, video and light in an exploration of collective Afrofuturist empowerment.

The performance will be held at the Glorya Kaufman Dance Theater. Tickets must be purchased online.

February 18, 7:30 p.m.

Coltrane on Coltrane: An Oral History

As part of the “Alice Coltrane, Monument Eternal” exhibition, Coltrane’s daughter, vocalist Michelle Coltrane, and harpist Brandee Younger come together for an interwoven conversation and performance. The event will feature oral histories and biographical stories about Alice Coltrane along with performances by Younger that bring the stories to life.

The event will be held at the Hammer Museum. Admission is free and seats are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.

February 22, 8 p.m.

“Aster of Ceremonies”

Join the Center for the Art of Performance for a live show by experimental musician Grenadian-Jamaican-American artist JJJJJerome Ellis. A boundary-pushing exploration of Blackness, stuttering and divinity through art, Ellis’ work transforms archival documents into soundscapes and multimedia poetry.

The performance will be held at the Nimoy Theater. Tickets can be purchased online.