Open enrollment will take place from 8 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28, to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (Ver en español.)

In 2022, UC will continue to offer the same high-quality benefits as last year for faculty and staff, with a few important changes, including increases in medical plan premiums ranging from $0 to $47 per month.

Open enrollment highlights for 2022:

Meet ALEX!

ALEX is a personal benefits counselor — available 24/7 on your computer, phone or tablet — who gets to know you, so you get just the information you need. If you’d like help in Spanish as well as English, check out ALEX Go.

Watch your mailbox the week of Oct. 25 for the open enrollment brochure, which will include a link and QR code to ALEX and ALEX Go.

New pharmacy benefit manager

Your plan’s pharmacy benefit manager sets clinical policy and guidelines for medications and for the processing of pharmacy-related claims. In 2022, Navitus Health Solutions (Navitus) will replace Anthem IngenioRx as the pharmacy benefit manager for CORE, UC Care, UC Health Savings Plan, UC Medicare High Option and UC Medicare PPO.

Navitus offers convenient options for filling member prescriptions, including participating University of California pharmacies, a large retail network (Costco, CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and Safeway/Vons), mail-order delivery through Costco (even if you’re not a member) and access to specialty medications through Lumicera and participating UC specialty pharmacies.

The standard cost-sharing amounts (copayments or coinsurance) for prescription drugs due to the transition to Navitus will remain unchanged. However, every pharmacy benefit manager uses its own formulary. While the Anthem IngenioRx and Navitus formularies are similar, there are some differences, which could affect your individual medication costs and coverage.

You can visit the Navitus website or call the Navitus 24/7 customer care line with questions:

Medicare members: 866-270-3877

Non-Medicare members: 855-673-6504

Enhanced vision, legal and critical illness coverage

UC’s vision insurance will remain entirely paid by UC for those who are eligible and will allow up to $160 in covered contact lens expenses each calendar year.

Premiums will remain the same for legal insurance, with enhanced benefits that include more coverage for family services (such as child support, alimony enforcement and child support modification) and increased general office hours.

The Critical Illness Plan, one of your supplemental health plan options, will include coverage for COVID-19 at no additional cost.