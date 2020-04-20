UCLA Broadcast Studio

UCLA’s necessary move on March 13 to remote learning because of the novel coronavirus caused many students to make sudden, life-changing decisions. Some students moved home. Some stayed on campus or in Westwood. Some even returned to their families overseas. However, just about all of them shared one huge thing in common — they left without getting to say a proper goodbye for the year to their friends, roommates and professors. This video compilation of students’ submission gives some Bruins the chance to send shout-outs, thank-yous and love, while reminding all of us that, no matter how far apart, the Bruin family is still connected.