Chancellor Gene Block sent the following message to the UCLA campus community on Jan. 6.

Like many of you, I am deeply shaken by the violence we witnessed today in our nation’s capital. This was an attack on the very heart of American democracy. The peaceful transfer of power has been a hallmark of our government for more than two centuries.

At UCLA, we believe in the same set of values that sustains our country as a functioning republic: a commitment to treating one another with respect even when we disagree, to making decisions based on evidence, and to using rational debate in place of destructive violence. Guided by these values, our country will overcome this painful episode.

I understand that today’s violence is upsetting and know that our community is already managing the pressures brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. As you process these events, we encourage those who need help to consider accessing support services. UCLA’s Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) is available for students 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, at 310-825-0768. Employee counseling is available via the Staff and Faculty Counseling Center by calling 310-794-0245.

While I do not know what the days ahead may hold, I do know that the strength of our democracy is much greater than the forces that sought to divide us today. We will build a far better future for this nation if we stand together in honoring truth, justice and respect in our interactions.

Sincerely,

Gene D. Block

Chancellor