The UCLA Alumni Association Board of Directors elected seven members and two officers whose terms begin July 1. The volunteer-led board of directors includes alumni who partner with alumni affairs staff to further the association’s mission to enrich the lives of alumni around the world and involve them in UCLA’s future.

The board’s new president is Ann Wang, a creative strategist for AW Creativ, who was named a Forbes “30 Under 30” social entrepreneur in 2016. Wang is on a team that built a creative studio developing content around mental health and social justice. Previously, Wang was the co-founder of Enrou, an online marketplace aimed at creating a positive social, financial and sustainable impact in communities around the world. She earned a bachelor’s degree in international development studies from UCLA in 2013 and has served on the board since 2016.

Wang will serve as president for a two-year term; she succeeds D’Artagnan Scorza, who will serve as immediate past president for two years.

The board’s new vice president is Sahil Punamia, who leads marketing strategy and business operations for Netflix. Punamia previously worked as a senior manager at Discovery Communications, where he worked with the company’s direct-to-consumer international strategy team and digital media efforts for Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and Science Channel, as well as helping facilitate integration plans for the company’s $15 billion acquisition of Scripps Network. Sahil earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from UCLA in 2013 and has served on the board since 2018. He will serve as vice president for a one-year term.

Three incumbent directors were reelected for second three-year terms and four directors were elected to new terms. Two alumni representatives were elected to the Undergraduate Students Association Council and the John Wooden Center Board of Governors. The reelected and elected directors of the UCLA Alumni Association Board are:

Araceli Almazan (treasurer) , senior associate, Alvarez-Glasman & Colvin. Almazan earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from UCLA in 2004.

Devon Dickau , co-lead, diversity, equity and inclusion practice, Deloitte Consulting. Dickau earned a bachelor’s degree in American literature and culture from UCLA in 2007 and an M.B.A. in 2015 from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

Samantha D’Souza , director and creative strategist, SPD Creative. D’Souza earned a bachelor’s degree in communication studies and psychology from UCLA in 2018.

Coretta Harris , senior systems engineer. Harris earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering from UCLA in 1983.

Ed Lew , assistant chief counsel, Walt Disney Co. Lew earned a J.D. from UCLA School of Law in 1998.

Chris MacLaughlin , executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Kestra. MacLaughlin earned a bachelor’s degree in communications studies from UCLA in 1983.

Corey Matthews (secretary) , vice president, global philanthropy, JPMorgan Chase. Matthews earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology in 2010 and a master’s degree in education in 2011 from UCLA.

Natalie Samarjian , president and CEO, Coro Southern California. Samarjian earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology and communication studies from UCLA in 2006 and a J.D. from UCLA School of Law in 2012.

Monica Sanchez, mayor, City of Pico Rivera; program director, Los Angeles County Office of Education. Sanchez earned a master’s degree in education from UCLA in 2004 and a doctorate from the UCLA School of Education and Information Studies in 2012.

In addition, two UCLA alumni representatives were elected to campus boards: