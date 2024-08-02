A total of 49 Bruins are going for gold at the 2024 Olympics in Paris – 40 athletes and nine coaches and staff members who will be competing across 14 different sports. The Games conclude on Aug. 11.

While the Olympic flame still burns, check up on the latest UCLA results, meet some of our Bruin athletes and experts, and take a trip down memory lane with highlights from UCLA’s Olympic history and a flashback to 1984, when the campus moonlighted as the athlete’s village for the Los Angeles Games.

49 Bruins are ready to shine at the Paris Olympics

Get all the information on the Games — including individual athletes’ bios, event schedules, updated results and medal counts, and the dope on which UCLA alumni will be in the broadcast booth.

24 for ’24: Highlights of UCLA’s Olympic glory

From Rafer Johnson to Madison Kocian, Reggie Miller to the Bruin Marching Band, UCLA athletes and coaches — and, well, tuba players — have made a splash at the Games over the years. Now, as Bruins dig in at the Paris Olympics, we look back at 24 very cool UCLA Olympic connections.

Diving into the 2024 Paris Olympics with Daniella Ramirez

Daniella Ramirez wasn’t convinced that competing in the 2024 Olympics was even possible. A third-generation artistic swimmer who had made the U.S. national team in 2018, she had been training in the sport for as long as she could remember.

But the U.S. artistic swimming team had not qualified for the Olympics since 2008. In June 2021, they lost to Greece by just two-tenths of a point, narrowly missing out on a chance to go to Tokyo. Discouraged after working so hard and coming so close, Ramirez acknowledged it might be time to quit and focus solely on the next stage of her life: college.

But fortune smiled when the U.S. team decided to move practices to UCLA.

Q&A: UCLA’s Steven Banks on the legal landscape of the 2024 Olympics

How far will the International Olympic Committee let athletes go in terms of freedom of speech? Will the World Anti-Doping Agency live up to its brief as a regulatory body? What happens when there’s a contested decision during competition?

For UCLA Law professor Steven Bank, the legal landscape of the Olympics takes the spotlight. Bank, a renowned authority on the intersection of sports and law, researches, writes and teaches on a range of issues, from the authority of international sports bodies to the rights of college athletes and the implications of Olympic whistleblowers.

More UCLA experts on the Olympics

UCLA Health named official team physicians for USA Basketball for Olympics

USA Basketball the national governing body for the sport of basketball in the United States, and UCLA Health have announced a multiyear partnership establishing UCLA Health as the official team physicians of USA Basketball — both the men’s and women’s teams.

Five UCLA Health physicians are currently in Paris with the teams, providing first-class orthopaedic and sports medical care and making sure players are physically fit to compete. UCLA Health will do the same for the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028 — when athletes will stay on the UCLA campus — and at International Basketball Federation Basketball World Cups and training camps.

Golden summer: Remembering the ’84 Olympics at UCLA

In 1984, Los Angeles hosted the Summer Olympic Games and UCLA was transformed into an international Olympic Village (watch a CNN video about the village). Westwood became an athletic mecca. The newly built Los Angeles Tennis Center was home to sold-out tennis matches, and the John Wooden and Sunset Canyon Recreation centers held gymnastic competitions.

That summer, the campus took on a festive look, with the flags of nations lining up along the intramural field. Ceremonies took place daily at the foot of Bruin Walk, and Drake Stadium was surrounded by a strip of concessions and shops.

► Read UCLA Magazine’s 2014 look-back piece