A total of 49 Bruins have landed in Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games – 40 athletes and nine coaches or staff members competing across 14 different sports. The Games kicked off on July 24 with rugby and soccer matches two days ahead of the official opening ceremony and will conclude on Aug. 11.
UCLA will be represented by 18 countries in Paris, with the majority of athletes competing for the United States (24). The other countries represented by Bruins are Australia (3), Canada (3), Germany (2), Philippines (2), Austria, Bermuda, Colombia, France, Great Britain, Greece, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Serbia, South Africa, Thailand and Turkey.
Since the Summer Games of 1928, a total of 436 Bruins have participated on 661 Olympic teams, and UCLA students and alumni have captured 270 Olympic medals —136 gold, 71 silver and 63 bronze.
See the grid below for the full list of 2024 Bruin Olympians, with linked bios, and Bruin broadcasters at the Paris Games.
|Athletes
|Country
|Event or sport
|Years at UCLA
|Rai Benjamin
|U.S.
|Men's track & field
|2016–17
|Emily Bessoir
|Germany
|Women's basketball
|2020–24
|Jordan Chiles
|U.S.
|Women's gymnastics
|2022–23
|Tom Daley
|Great Britain
|Diving
|2024–Present (coach)
|Chase Dodd
|U.S.
|Men's water polo
|2021–Present
|Ryder Dodd
|U.S.
|Men's water polo
|Incoming freshman
|Angela Dugalić
|Serbia
|Women's basketball
|2020–24
|Rachel Fattal
|U.S.
|Women's water polo
|2013–17
|Nirra Fields
|Canada
|Women's basketball
|2012–16
|Jessie Fleming
|Canada
|Women's soccer
|2016–19
|Marcos Giron
|U.S.
|Men's tennis
|2012–14
|Sienna Green
|Australia
|Women's water polo
|2023–Present
|Sondre Guttormsen
|Norway
|Men's track and field
|2019–20
|Gizem Guvanc
|Turkey
|Women's swimming
|2022–04
|Bronte Halligan
|Australia
|Women's water polo
|2017–19
|Emma Harvey
|Bermuda
|Women's swimming
|Incoming transfer
|Jrue Holiday
|U.S.
|Men's basketball
|2008–09
|Max Irving
|U.S.
|Men's water polo
|2013–17
|Lucas Lacamp
|U.S.
|Men's rugby
|2019–23
|Micah Ma'a
|U.S.
|Men's volleyball
|2016–19
|Emma Malabuyo
|Philippines
|Women's gymnastics
|2022–24
|Teagan Micah
|Australia
|Women's soccer
|2016–19
|Garrett Muagututia
|U.S.
|Men's volleyball
|2007–10
|Maddie Musselman
|U.S.
|Women's water polo
|2017–19, 2022
|Iman Ndiaye
|France
|Women's volleyball
|2021–23
|Antonie Nortje
|South Africa
|Men's track and field
|2022–Present
|Miles Partain
|U.S.
|Men's beach volleyball
|2021–23
|Tara Prentice
|U.S.
|Women's water polo
|2017
|Daniella Ramirez
|U.S.
|Artistic swimming
|2023–24
|Jean-Julien Rojer
|Netherlands
|Men's tennis
|2000–02
|Stamatia Scarvelis
|Greece
|Women's track & field
|2015–16
|Ena Shibahara
|Japan
|Women's tennis
|2017–18
|Lina Sontag
|Germany
|Women's basketball
|2022–24
|Emma Spitz
|Austria
|Women's golf
|2019–22
|Rachel Sung
|U.S.
|Women's table tennis
|2023–Present
|Mallory Swanson
|U.S.
|Women's soccer
|2017
|Patty Tavatanakit
|Thailand
|Women's golf
|2017–19
|Mariajo Uribe
|Colombia
|Women's golf
|2007–09
|Lilia Vu
|U.S.
|Women's golf
|2015–18
|Amy Wang
|U.S.
|Women's table tennis
|2023–Present
|Coaches and other team members
|Country
|Role in Paris
|UCLA link
|Molly Cahill
|U.S.
|Women's water polo
Assistant coach
|Former player, former coach
|Sue Enquist
|U.S.
|Women's volleyball
Culture consultant
|Former player, former coach
|Karch Kiraly
|U.S.
|Women's volleyball
Head coach
|Former player
|Adam Krikorian
|U.S.
|Women's water polo
Head coach
|Former player, former coach
|Janelle McDonald
|Philippines
|Gymnastic coach for
Emma Malabuyo
|Current coach
|Noelle Quinn
|Canada
|Women's basketball
Assistant coach
|Former player
|Alfee Reft
|U.S.
|Women's volleyball
Assistant coach
|Current coach
|John Speraw
|U.S.
|Men’s volleyball
Head coach
|Former player, current coach
|Erik Sullivan
|U.S.
|Men's volleyball
Team leader
|Former player
NBC broadcasters
UCLA Bruins working at the Rio Olympics include several expert commentators on the NBC broadcast team.
Ato Boldon, track and field
Kay Cockerill, golf
Tim Daggett, gymnastics
Damon Hack, golf
Samantha Peszek, gymnastics
Kevin Wong, beach volleyball