A total of 49 Bruins have landed in Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games – 40 athletes and nine coaches or staff members competing across 14 different sports. The Games kicked off on July 24 with rugby and soccer matches two days ahead of the official opening ceremony and will conclude on Aug. 11.

UCLA will be represented by 18 countries in Paris, with the majority of athletes competing for the United States (24). The other countries represented by Bruins are Australia (3), Canada (3), Germany (2), Philippines (2), Austria, Bermuda, Colombia, France, Great Britain, Greece, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Serbia, South Africa, Thailand and Turkey.

Since the Summer Games of 1928, a total of 436 Bruins have participated on 661 Olympic teams, and UCLA students and alumni have captured 270 Olympic medals —136 gold, 71 silver and 63 bronze.

Read more about the 2024 UCLA Olympic competitors on the UCLA Athletics website.

► Olympics schedule — dates and times of all events featuring UCLA competitors ► Olympics updates — daily results and news on Bruin athletes in Paris ► UCLA medal count — check in as athletes add to UCLA’s glory

See the grid below for the full list of 2024 Bruin Olympians, with linked bios, and Bruin broadcasters at the Paris Games.

NBC broadcasters

UCLA Bruins working at the Rio Olympics include several expert commentators on the NBC broadcast team.

Ato Boldon, track and field

Kay Cockerill, golf

Tim Daggett, gymnastics

Damon Hack, golf

Samantha Peszek, gymnastics

Kevin Wong, beach volleyball