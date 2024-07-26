A total of 49 Bruins have landed in Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games – 40 athletes and nine coaches or staff members competing across 14 different sports. The Games kicked off on July 24 with rugby and soccer matches two days ahead of the official opening ceremony and will conclude on Aug. 11.

UCLA will be represented by 18 countries in Paris, with the majority of athletes competing for the United States (24). The other countries represented by Bruins are Australia (3), Canada (3), Germany (2), Philippines (2), Austria, Bermuda, Colombia, France, Great Britain, Greece, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Serbia, South Africa, Thailand and Turkey.

Since the Summer Games of 1928, a total of 436 Bruins have participated on 661 Olympic teams, and UCLA students and alumni have captured 270 Olympic medals —136 gold, 71 silver and 63 bronze. 

See the grid below for the full list of 2024 Bruin Olympians, with linked bios, and Bruin broadcasters at the Paris Games.

Athletes
  Country Event or sport Years at UCLA
Rai Benjamin U.S. Men's track & field 2016–17
Emily Bessoir Germany Women's basketball 2020–24
Jordan Chiles U.S. Women's gymnastics 2022–23
Tom Daley Great Britain Diving 2024–Present (coach)
Chase Dodd U.S. Men's water polo 2021–Present
Ryder Dodd U.S. Men's water polo Incoming freshman
Angela Dugalić Serbia Women's basketball 2020–24
Rachel Fattal  U.S. Women's water polo 2013–17
Nirra Fields Canada Women's basketball 2012–16
Jessie Fleming Canada Women's soccer 2016–19
Marcos Giron U.S. Men's tennis 2012–14
Sienna Green Australia Women's water polo 2023–Present
Sondre Guttormsen Norway Men's track and field 2019–20
Gizem Guvanc Turkey Women's swimming 2022–04
Bronte Halligan Australia Women's water polo 2017–19
Emma Harvey Bermuda Women's swimming Incoming transfer
Jrue Holiday U.S. Men's basketball 2008–09
Max Irving U.S. Men's water polo 2013–17
Lucas Lacamp U.S. Men's rugby 2019–23
Micah Ma'a U.S. Men's volleyball 2016–19
Emma Malabuyo Philippines Women's gymnastics 2022–24
Teagan Micah Australia Women's soccer 2016–19
Garrett Muagututia U.S. Men's volleyball 2007–10
Maddie Musselman U.S. Women's water polo 2017–19, 2022
Iman Ndiaye France Women's volleyball 2021–23
Antonie Nortje South Africa Men's track and field 2022–Present
Miles Partain U.S. Men's beach volleyball 2021–23
Tara Prentice U.S. Women's water polo 2017
Daniella Ramirez U.S. Artistic swimming 2023–24
Jean-Julien Rojer Netherlands Men's tennis 2000–02
Stamatia Scarvelis Greece Women's track & field 2015–16
Ena Shibahara Japan Women's tennis 2017–18
Lina Sontag Germany Women's basketball 2022–24
Emma Spitz Austria Women's golf 2019–22
Rachel Sung U.S. Women's table tennis 2023–Present
Mallory Swanson U.S. Women's soccer 2017
Patty Tavatanakit Thailand Women's golf 2017–19
Mariajo Uribe Colombia Women's golf 2007–09
Lilia Vu U.S. Women's golf 2015–18
Amy Wang U.S. Women's table tennis 2023–Present
Coaches and other team members
  Country Role in Paris UCLA link
Molly Cahill U.S. Women's water polo
Assistant coach		 Former player, former coach
Sue Enquist U.S. Women's volleyball
Culture consultant		 Former player, former coach
Karch Kiraly  U.S. Women's volleyball
Head coach		 Former player
Adam Krikorian U.S. Women's water polo
Head coach		 Former player, former coach
Janelle McDonald Philippines Gymnastic coach for
Emma Malabuyo		 Current coach
Noelle Quinn Canada Women's basketball
Assistant coach		 Former player
Alfee Reft U.S. Women's volleyball
Assistant coach		 Current coach
John Speraw U.S. Men’s volleyball
Head coach		 Former player, current coach
Erik Sullivan U.S. Men's volleyball
Team leader		 Former player

NBC broadcasters

UCLA Bruins working at the Rio Olympics include several expert commentators on the NBC broadcast team.
Ato Boldon, track and field
Kay Cockerill, golf
Tim Daggett, gymnastics
Damon Hack, golf
Samantha Peszek, gymnastics
Kevin Wong, beach volleyball