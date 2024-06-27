The Council for Advancement and Support of Education has recognized UCLA Strategic Communications, UCLA Alumni Relations and the UCLA College with 2024 CASE Circle of Excellence Awards for outstanding achievements in educational advancement.

The nonprofit’s annual awards honor inspiring and creative work by staff at colleges, universities and schools throughout the world that impacts their institutions and communities and helps transform lives and society.

Strategic Communications

UCLA Magazine, part of Strategic Communications, earned a gold award — the top honor — in the magazine category for its fall 2023 issue, whose cover story centered on the legacy of outgoing Chancellor Gene Block. Other features included a portfolio of student-designed costumes for Opera UCLA, a dinner party curated by Bruin chefs, UCLA’s contributions to space exploration, a special package on the life of Ralph Bunche, and a new “Bruinology” section featuring of charts, graphs, factoids, photos and illustrations.

“We enjoyed the layout, colors and images used throughout,” the judges remarked. “Additionally, we liked the risks the editors took throughout the issue, especially the new Bruinology section.”

Strategic Communications’ Project Jacaranda, highlighting Chancellor Block’s 17 years of transformational leadership as he prepares to step down at the end of July, earned a bronze award. The campaign, which utilized multiple communications channels, featured stories, video, infographics, timelines, a digital tribute site, interviews, listicles, collections of writings and testimonials.

“This was a thorough and well-thought-out storytelling campaign with great use of multiple modes of delivery,” the judges said. “Kudos for the dedicated website, and we loved the personal messages section and great photos.”

Alumni Relations

Also honored was UCLA Alumni Relations, which received a gold award for its Bruin Business 100 initiative, which each year honors a diverse group of 100 Bruin-owned businesses not only for their success but also as models of positive social change.

Judges praised the initiative for its “commitment to celebrating small businesses and reuniting alumni to foster social change and strengthen community ties” and noted that “a great deal of intentionality and strategic planning went into their marketing efforts, particularly in recruiting applicants and showcasing the accomplishments of their winners.”

UCLA College

The UCLA College was recognized with a bronze award in the video category for Silly Questions, Smart Bruins: Barbie. Published to coincide with the release of the film “Barbie,” the short video — part of a larger series that gives doctoral students a vehicle to discuss their research through the lens of pop culture — featured student Anadaios “Ana” Box imagining what some of the past giants of British literature, like Jane Austen and Mary Shelley, might make of Barbie’s success.

“As we mark CASE’s 50th anniversary this year, we are taking time to celebrate our members across the globe,” said CASE president and CEO Sue Cunningham. “Examples of their remarkable work are evident throughout the Circle of Excellence Awards. We applaud the achievements and innovation of advancement professionals across all sectors and all regions — work in schools, colleges and universities that advances education and thereby transforms lives and society.”