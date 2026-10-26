Watch videos of the honorees Academic Senate instructors. Rachel L. Kennison, Javier Patiño Loira, Brenda Stevenson, Areti Tillou, Sarah Tolbert and Jorge Torres Non–Academic Senate instructors. Daria Bahtina, Edward Ha, Seonkyung Jeon, Lauri Mattenson, Chris Surro and Steven Peterson Teaching assistants. Nicholas Hu, Passion Lord, Glenn Nurwono, Dominique Stumbaugh, Dzmitry Vaido and Katarina Yuan

Some make complex scientific concepts click. Others help students discover a love for poetry, find their voices as writers or see possibilities for themselves they never imagined. Still others have a knack for making even the most intimidating subjects feel just a bit less daunting.

What they all have in common is a gift for teaching — and students and colleagues who want the world to know it.

On Oct. 19, UCLA celebrated 18 of these exceptional educators at the annual Andrea L. Rich Night to Honor Teaching. Hosted by the UCLA Teaching and Learning Center at the Meyer and Renee Luskin Conference Center, the event brought together university leaders, colleagues and guests eager to fete faculty members, lecturers and teaching assistants whose dedication to students extends well beyond the classroom.

Tyler Compton/UCLA Teaching and Learning Center UCLA Chancellor Julio Frenk praised the honorees for inspiring students to think in new ways, discover their potential and develop a lifelong love of learning.

"Great teachers do more than share knowledge," UCLA Chancellor Julio Frenk told the attendees. "They challenge students to think in new ways and help them discover what they are capable of achieving."

Those lessons, Frenk noted, often stay with students long after graduation, shaping their careers, their lives and their contributions to society — a lasting connection that lies at the heart of the university's UCLA for Life initiative.

"Through your teaching, you give students the foundation to keep learning throughout their lives," he said. "And through educational innovation, you help us find better ways to prepare them for what lies ahead."

The Distinguished Teaching Awards went to six Academic Senate faculty members and six non-Senate instructors, and the Distinguished Teaching Assistant Awards honored six graduate teaching assistants, all selected by a committee for their excellence in the practice of teaching, undergraduate mentorship, educational innovation and impact, and community-engaged teaching. In addition, the Eby Award for Excellence in Teaching paid tribute to an instructor whose ongoing dedication to the learning experience has boosted student success at UCLA.

The evening also recognized more than 22 recipients of UCLA's Educational Innovation Grants, which support efforts to advance teaching and learning across campus.

For the teaching award recipients, perhaps the most meaningful recognition came from the students and colleagues who nominated them. Their testimonials, which accompany the videos below, describe educators who do much more than deliver lectures or parcel out grades: They inspire confidence, nurture curiosity, open doors and often help change the direction of students’ lives.

Meet UCLA's 2026 Distinguished Teaching Award recipients.

Rachel L. Kennison

Associate professor of teaching, Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology

Executive director, Center for Education, Innovation and Learning in the Sciences

Award: Innovation and impact

"Rachel has been a driving force for innovation in STEM education, advancing frameworks that partner with students and center dialogue and community in teaching and learning."

♦ ♦ ♦

Javier Patiño Loira

Associate professor and vice chair of undergraduate studies, Department of Spanish and Portuguese

Award: Practice of teaching

"Professor Patiño's teaching philosophy is all about learning through engagement, and his ability to get students invested in subject matter through class activities is truly remarkable."

♦ ♦ ♦

Brenda Stevenson

Nickoll Family Professor of History and distinguished professor of African American studies

Awards: Practice of teaching; Eby Award for Excellence in Teaching

"Dr. Stevenson continues to guide me in a way that recognizes my full personhood, helping me to meet my professional goals while maintaining an attention to my many roles outside academia."

♦ ♦ ♦

Areti Tillou

Professor of clinical surgery and vice chair for education in surgery, David Geffen School of Medicine

Award: Practice of teaching

"Dr. Tillou stands out for her rare combination of clinical excellence, educational vision, and genuine investment in trainee growth. She creates a culture where high standards are paired with approachability, making learners feel both challenged and supported."

♦ ♦ ♦

Sarah Tolbert

Distinguished professor and Charles and Carolyn Knobler Chair, Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry

Award: Community-engaged teaching

"Professor Tolbert has a remarkable ability to communicate complex scientific concepts to diverse audiences. Her ability to make difficult material accessible and engaging is truly impressive."

♦ ♦ ♦

Jorge Torres

Professor and vice chair of education, Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry

Award: Undergraduate mentorship

"Dr. Torres is outstanding due to his dedication to the inclusion and education of undergraduate researchers. He is committed to maintaining a strong undergraduate community in the lab and mentors students from diverse academic backgrounds."

Daria Bahtina

Continuing lecturer, Department of Linguistics

Award: Undergraduate mentorship

"Daria is a champion and advocate for those around her. Her encouragement to present at conferences has contributed significantly to my growth and development not just as an academic, but also as a person."

♦ ♦ ♦

Edward Ha

Clinical professor of medicine and assistant dean for clinical education, David Geffen School of Medicine

Award: Practice of teaching

"What distinguishes Dr. Ha is that his teaching transforms his learners in ways that endure beyond the classroom or clinical rotation."

♦ ♦ ♦

Seonkyung Jeon

Lecturer, Department of Asian Languages and Cultures

Award: Practice of teaching

"I appreciate that Professor Jeon is an instructor who, rather than simply evaluating, actively supports the learning experience, values the effort students put into the process, and allows multiple opportunities for practice and growth."

♦ ♦ ♦

Lauri Mattenson

Senior lecturer, UCLA Writing Programs

Award: Practice of teaching

"Having Lauri as my professor during my first year fundamentally transformed my experience at UCLA for the better. Through her rigorous yet supportive criticism, I learned how to write at a true college level."

♦ ♦ ♦

Chris Surro

Assistant adjunct professor, Department of Economics

Award: Undergraduate mentorship

"Professor Surro is deeply passionate and constantly looking for ways to improve the student experience, whether by asking for feedback, refining his courses, or creating opportunities like the Fed Challenge."

♦ ♦ ♦

Steven Peterson

Senior continuing lecturer, Department of Communication

Award: Undergraduate mentorship

"Dr. Peterson's continual and generous mentorship and support have deeply shaped both my research career and me personally. He cultivated and affirmed my own investment in developing future generations of students."

Nicholas Hu

Department of Mathematics

"Nicholas is always great at explaining the hardest concepts of the course. He doesn't always give direct answers, but instead leads students towards answers with methods or examples."

♦ ♦ ♦

Passion Lord

Department of Education

"Passion believes in her students in a genuinely transformative way. From the beginning, she helped me see a future with new goals, expanded possibilities, and higher aspirations."

♦ ♦ ♦

Glenn Nurwono

Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry

"Glenn is a natural educator, and I truly look forward to the day I can call him Professor Glenn."

♦ ♦ ♦

Dominique Stumbaugh

Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences

"Everything Dominique does is aimed at helping students succeed — it is difficult to overstate the respect I have for her as an instructor."

♦ ♦ ♦

Dzmitry Vaido

Department of Physics and Astronomy

"Dima exemplifies the best qualities in an outstanding educator. He is passionate about his subject, he centers student learning, and he constantly seeks to improve his teaching and his department's teaching culture."

♦ ♦ ♦

Katarina Yuan

Department of English

"Katarina reignited my passion for literature. Thanks to her unique teaching style, for the first time in my life, I began to appreciate the beauty of poetry."