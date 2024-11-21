Growing up as the middle kid in a family of five children in Moorpark, California, Carson Schwesinger was active in sports early on. He was coached by his father, Dennis, who told people Carson was 6 years old instead of 5 so Carson could qualify for the minimum age requirement and play in the same flag football league with his older brother Ethan, and so that Dennis could coach them together. Even as Schwesinger progressed to tackle, he continued to compete against older kids, losing only one game throughout his childhood under his father’s coaching. He continued to play football in high school on the Oaks Christian Varsity Football team as a receiver and safety.

But it wasn’t all about sports for Schwesinger. He has always been fascinated by the science behind how the world works and was inspired by his older sister, Payton, who studied physiological science at UCLA and is now on track to receive her master’s from San Diego State University. “Seeing my sister’s dedication and achievements opened my eyes to the possibilities in STEM and showed me that with hard work, I could also make an impact,” he said.

When it came time to apply for college, Schwesinger picked UCLA as his top choice. Not only is the Westwood campus close to home, but it also offers both a top-tier bioengineering program and a chance for him to compete in Division I football. “UCLA was a university I had always aspired to attend growing up,” he said. “It provided the best opportunities in both my academic and athletic pursuits.”

But there was a catch: He would have to earn his spot. Walking on without a scholarship, Schwesinger was committed to proving himself.

