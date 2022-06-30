Five members of The UCLA Foundation Board of Directors, joined by new board chair Alicia Miñana de Lovelace, whose election was announced in February, will assume new posts beginning July 1.

Miñana de Lovelace succeeds outgoing chair Craig Ehrlich, who will become immediate past chair of the board.

The volunteer-led board is made up of staff, ex officio and elected members who share their expertise, influence and generosity with the entire Bruin community. Directors serve as key advisors to UCLA and promote philanthropy for areas across the campus. The board oversees the UCLA Investment Company, which manages the foundation's endowment and assets, and it sets the payout rate from endowed funds to campus units.

The board elected Cheryl Lott, Jamal Madni and Martha Saucedo to two-year director terms. Joining the board as directors, concurrent with their other campus leadership roles, are Ann Wang, president of the Alumni Association, and Pat Petersilia, chair of the UCLA Chancellor’s Society.

Cheryl Lott is an attorney with the Buchalter law firm. She represents corporate clients, banks, mortgage companies and other financial institutions in state and federal court. Her practice focuses on general business and commercial litigation, as well as labor and employment litigation. She has also assisted financial institution clients with Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering detection procedures. Lott also co-chairs the litigation department of Buchalter's Los Angeles office. She is a former president of the UCLA Alumni Association and alumni regent to the UC Board of Regents, and serves on the UCLA Foundation’s audit, and nominations and governance, committees. Lott is a member of the UCLA School of Law alumni board and is a founding member of the UCLA Law Women LEAD Board. Lott earned her bachelor’s degree in political science and African American studies from UCLA in 2001 and her J.D. from UCLA Law in 2004.

Jamal Madni is co-founder and CEO of Ingage, a suite of videoconferencing applications using artificial intelligence and machine learning to help professionals read the virtual boardroom, exam room and classroom. Previously, he worked in aerospace and biotech, and was managing director of enterprise technology strategy for Boeing. Madni earned a master’s in electrical engineering in 2008 and in biomedical engineering in 2012 from the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering; he also received a master’s in business management from the Stanford Graduate School of Business as a Sloan Fellow and Robert Joss Scholar. As a strategic advisor to Silicon Valley startups such as Akasha Imaging and CBB Analytics, and co-owner of the Los Angeles Football Network, Madni was awarded the 2021 UCLA Engineering Rising Professional Achievement Award. He served on the foundation’s philanthropy committee and is the son of university adjunct professor and 2004 UCLA Engineering Alumnus of the Year, Asad Madni.

Pat Petersilia will begin his term as chair of the UCLA Chancellor’s Society, UCLA’s campuswide leadership annual giving program, on July 1. He also serves as a member of the UCLA Chancellor’s Society Metro Los Angeles committee and has previously served on the UCLA Chancellor’s Society Cabinet Council. Petersilia has been involved with the UCLA Chancellor’s Society for more than 20 years, serving in numerous leadership roles. He worked in the gas utility industry for 30 years before retiring in 2015. Petersilia serves on the board of directors for NeuroTalentWorks and has been a volunteer for the Special Olympics for many years. He earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from UCLA in 1971. He also earned a master’s in city planning from Ohio State University.

Martha Saucedo is the chief external affairs officer for AEG, where she is responsible for leading the company’s corporate communications, public and community affairs, government affairs, and charitable and philanthropic efforts. Previously, she managed relationships with local, state and federal elected officials for Mattel. Saucedo also has worked for former U.S. House of Representatives member Xavier Becerra, and she is a past chair of the Central City Association board of directors and a current member of the California Science Center Foundation board of trustees. Martha is a past board director and treasurer of the UCLA Alumni Association. She also serves on the UCLA Foundation Philanthropy Committee. A native of Southern California, Martha received a bachelor’s degree in 1996 in political science from UCLA and her M.B.A. in 2021 from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

Ann Wang, who will begin her term as president of the UCLA Alumni Association on July 1, is a founder, investor and consultant who was named a Forbes “30 Under 30” social entrepreneur in 2016. Wang has built her own agency and creative studio that intersects entertainment, media, tech and nonprofits to generate lasting social and cultural change. Previously, Wang was co-founder of Enrou, an online marketplace aimed at creating a positive social, financial and sustainable impact in communities around the world. Wang earned a bachelor’s degree in international development studies from UCLA in 2013 and has served on the board of the UCLA Alumni Association since 2016.