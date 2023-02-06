After a nearly three-year closure for improvements and updated furnishings, the library welcomes back patrons for in-person services.

UCLA Library patrons can access services and resources in person again at the Arts Library, which reopened after a nearly three-year closure for seismic retrofitting and heating, ventilation and air conditioning improvements. The Arts Library, located in the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, has also been refreshed with updated furniture, flooring, a new circulation desk and study tables.

The Arts Library, established in 1952, houses more than 350,000 volumes in the fields of architecture, architectural history, art, art history, design, fashion and costume, film, television, photography, theater, urban design, and related disciplines.

“While staff were able to provide access to collections and virtual consultation services during the closure, we are excited to welcome back patrons to the Arts Library building,” said Allison Benedetti, director of arts, music and Powell libraries, and interim associate university librarian for user engagement. “We hope students enjoy studying in the refreshed space, and we look forward to engaging in person with the UCLA teaching, learning and research community, as well as scholars from outside of UCLA.”

Along with access to a reading area and study room, researchers will be able to review materials in a new area dedicated to non-circulating rare, valuable, unique and unusual formats, including artists’ books, film periodicals and catalogues raisonnés — a complete listing of an artist’s work — held in the special collections area of the library.

Returning services include class reserves, Chromebook lending, drop-in and scheduled research desk help, and a media viewing station for VHS and region-free Blu-ray. Some materials still require patron pick up.

Virtual research assistance will continue to be available via e-mail at askus@library.ucla.edu or by scheduled appointment.

Initial winter quarter hours of operation are 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday.